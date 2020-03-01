City, federal firefighters work to contain Wahiawa brush fire

Honolulu and federal firefighters this afternoon continue to work on containing a large brush fire sparked by a vehicle fire earlier this morning near Wahiawa.
The fire began about 5:55 a.m. near Kamehameha Highway and Nui Avenue, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
At least 13 fire companies and additional federal firefighters responded to the scene. Honolulu firefighters were not able to immediately estimate the size of the blaze, but said it was about 90 percent contained about 9:40 a.m. At noon, firefighters were still working to fully contain the fire.
No roads were closed from the incident.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.