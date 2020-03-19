Letters: Let pandemic teach us value of preparedness; Toilet paper alternatives; Sanders run as an independent

As we all adapt to the reality of a pandemic, opportunities abound.

Government can learn to curtail the spread of infectious diseases. Communities can adopt inclusive health screening. Individuals who were oblivious to the spread of pathogens are now aware of the dangers.

It’s not if, but when, regarding all threats to our existence, including natural disasters and the looming threat of environmental degradation.

This crisis is an opportunity for everyone, as it pushes basic survival to the forefront of our minds.

Let’s not let the experience be a negative.

Hopefully we will be more mindful of the value of preparedness moving forward.

Eric Phillips

Kapahulu

Open houses could be a health concern

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, I have stopped attending open houses. I look on the internet for homes for sale. However, such open houses continue to be held regularly, according to newspaper and online advertisements.

I worry about the health of homeowners seeking to sell properties, their agents, those who go to homes for viewings, as well as their contacts in our community.

Gloria Ann Katz

Downtown Honolulu

Long list of fraudulent claims about COVID-19

Social media are being flooded with fraudulent claims that this or that alternative medicine will prevent or cure COVID-19. Naturopaths, chiropractors and acupuncturists are the main culprits. The public should know that none of the following will have the slightest effect on the virus: spinal manipulation; acupuncture; moxibustion; animal parts; homeopathy; herbal drugs; nutritional supplements (unless blood tests prove deficiencies); diluted bleach, hydrogen peroxide or colloidal silver taken internally; high colonics (enemas). Anyone making such claims should be prosecuted for fraud and stripped of his/her license to practice.

The public should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and common-sense measures: Hunker down at home, eat nutritious food, get adequate sleep and exercise, avoid crowds, keep a distance from others, wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Don’t shake hands. Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow. Avoid being in enclosed spaces with others.

Kurt Butler

Makawao, Maui

Store admits everyone, not just seniors, early

My husband and I are in our 70s.

Target announced that it would admit seniors like us into their store from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays due to the coronavirus.

My husband was there at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and the store admitted everybody regardless of age. There were no signs and no security personnel to check IDs. After he returned home, he called Target headquarters to complain, but they told him there is no restriction at all, it was just a suggestion. It’s business as usual.

I think Target is way off-base.

Glenda Hinchey

Foster Village

Better alternatives to toilet paper in use

Globally, probably many people use water instead of toilet paper because it does a better job. And it reduces your toilet paper bill to nearly zero (as you now need only a small piece for drying). This make all the more sense in the current coronavirus scare.

Saleem Ahmed

Kamiloiki

Government should issue strong mandates

I strongly urge the state and city governments to take more social- distancing measures, especially on Oahu, before it is too late.

Many islanders (including me) have Asian connections, and the fight against the coronavirus there demonstrates that restrictive social distancing works in containing the virus — and the earlier the better.

The lessons from Italy should alert everyone here. If we don’t grasp the moment, we might lose the whole battle.

The government should take more restrictive social distancing measures, such as banning all public gatherings of more than 100 people, and moving more public school instruction to an online format. If we want to preserve our economic prosperity in the intermediate term, we have to act now. Short-term pain for longer-term gain.

Yaohua Nathan Yan

Kakaako

Gabbard has matured into worthy candidate

I can’t bear to go back and re-read Lee Cataluna’s hit piece on U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; my scan caused such impatience bordering on scorn that I don’t want to jeopardize my sleep again (“Gabbard not done with race, but it’s done with her,” Star-Advertiser, March 13).

Just like every other columnist I’ve come across in the Star-Advertiser and MidWeek, Cataluna proved herself unable to see outside, much less emerge from, the duopoly box. Gabbard is doing her job in the U.S. House of Representatives even as she’s on the campaign trail. Recently she voted on the same bills as U.S. Rep. Ed Case, and she voted bravely in the minority to stop the continuing erosion of Americans’ rights to dissent as patriots (Case voted the duopoly way).

Gabbard has matured through her age and varied service to the country into a leader I’d gladly support for president of the United States.

Robert H. Stiver

Pearl City

Sanders should run as an independent

I am a registered Democrat and voted in the Democratic primary.

One of the candidates listed was U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. Why? From what I understand Sanders is not a Democrat, nor has he ever been. He is an “independent” who is using the Democratic Party.

Sanders admonishes the Democratic Party’s establishment and wants to “revolutionize” it. He should run as an independent and not con voters to vote for him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

I had to register as a Democrat to vote in the Democratic primary. Did Sanders register as a Democrat to run for president? I think not.

Ronald Mata

Pearl City

