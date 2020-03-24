Letters: For now, goodbye to tourists; Stop racist rhetoric on coronavirus; Recruit young adults

We are in a global health crisis, and here in Hawaii, it’s time to get serious.

For visitors, that means saying, “A hui hou, until we meet again,” because sometimes aloha means saying no. No to more infections by incoming travelers and yes to self-quarantine of residents immediately.

The health and safety of the people of Hawaii are at risk, and without us, especially our treasured kupuna, there is no aloha. Therefore, I urge all visitors to leave the state now, go home, be safe, return another day. Hawaii needs to stop the spread in our own home so we can get back to our lives soon, hopefully without anyone dying.

It’s time to show us aloha, just like we have shown you all these years. Mahalo.

Shana Wailana Logan

Hilo

Don’t take virus fears out on Asian Americans

Recently, with all that’s been happening with the coronavirus, I have been reading a lot about cases of discrimination and abuse against Asian Americans in the United States. Being Asian myself, it really saddens me to see how others are acting out of the fear and stress this virus has brought. Verbal, physical and emotional abuse are all things that are happening every day to many Asian Americans.

First, it is very unlikely an Asian is more likely to have the virus that anyone else. Remember, this is our home too, and most likely, we did not travel anytime recently.

Second, we are not responsible for the virus’ spread; please do not blame it on us just because of our ethnicity.

Last, abusing Asians will not solve the problem of this virus. Think about these things and stop this abuse. This epidemic has shown us we must work together to stop the spread, and taking out our fears on innocent people will do nothing.

Amy Taba

Manoa

Hawaii isle mayor right in trying to keep balance

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim was the only one who has attempted to maintain a little balance between the risk of the coronavirus, and quality of life, by allowing certain restaurants and other venues to remain open responsibly (“Hawaii counties implement their own restrictions during coronavirus outbreak”; ‘Kauai is on vacation!’,” Star-Advertiser, March 19).

His levelheadedness should inform some of our other leaders’ authoritarian impulses. Most of us truly want to cooperate in limiting this pandemic, but heavy-handedness invokes impulses toward rebellion.

Richard Stancliff

Makiki

Stop exaggerated, racist rhetoric on coronavirus

Columnist Mark Thiessen blamed China’s “totalitarian system” for the coronavirus and justified calling it the Chinese virus, as the president does (“China’s dictatorship to blame for spread of coronavirus,” Star-Advertiser, March 20). Yet China shut down Wuhan while President Donald Trump denied it all.

This combination of old Cold War rhetoric and racism fits the president’s agenda of blaming foreigners for everything and refusing to take responsibility for his own numerous miscues.

We hear enough nonsense from the flood of half-baked tweets coming out of the White House, which confound Trump’s own staff. We don’t need blatantly exaggerated rhetoric from Thiessen.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

Insurance firms should cut medication copays

Here’s a plea to the insurance providers of Hawaii:

The public health crisis we are in is unlike any before. Health care resources are spread incredibly thin, and families are taking a major hit with loss of income. At best, there is a major shortage of providers and resources for Hawaii and our health care system will become more taxed than ever before in the coming weeks.

With so many families being out of work, I am extremely concerned that patients will be unable to afford their copays for prescription medications.

This will be very dangerous in our state. When patients stop taking their medication, major complications will arise, requiring costly hospitalizations. The economic price is astronomical, but the ethical failure is profound.

These complications are preventable if insurance companies assist policy holders by waiving or drama- tically reducing copayments for prescription medications.

Across the world, major industries are making drastic policy changes to support each other in these trying times. Please, support your community in reducing copayments for essential prescription medications.

Kacie Fox, M.D.

Wilhelmina Rise

Recruit young adults to ease health-care load

There is a growing concern that as medical professionals start to succumb to the disease, there is a multiplying effect on the ability of our health system to provide advanced care to those stricken with severe symptoms.

There is also a concern that many young people are not taking the threat of this virus seriously enough, as evidenced by the spring-break festivities in Waikiki and elsewhere.

So here is a suggestion that could mitigate both of those concerns: Recruit our youth into an emergency Peace Corps program. Train them to be the first line of defense at triage locations.

After the training, this should reduce the pressure on medical personnel so that they are able to apply their advanced medical training where we need it the most. At the same time, our youth are far less likely to experience the most serious symptoms threatening the older medical cohort.

Arnie Warshawsky

Kailua

Bill barring foreign buys of isle homes is needed

I am in total agreement with the Legislature to not allow foreign investors to buy older Hawaii homes and even Hawaii land (“House to consider keeping many homes out of foreign hands,” Star-Advertiser, March 16). From what I understand, many countries, including Japan and China, do not allow foreigners to buy property in their countries.

It appears that the ones who oppose Senate Bill 3110 are real estate agents who want to sell to foreigners who would pay higher prices, so the agents would realize higher commissions.

Paying high prices for older homes raises the median prices and property taxes. These “local” real estate agents should support Hawaii residents and not look for big bucks.

Miriam Mata

Pearl City

