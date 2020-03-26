Wahiawa General Hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus

A Wahiawa General Hospital employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a memo to employees today, CEO Brian Cunningham said the hospital directed the employee not to return to work and to seek follow-up care.

He also said hospital officials have identified a “small number of additional employees who have had direct contact” and have been ordered to self quarantine.

“We have reported this case to public health officials and while this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising. The potential exists for COVID 19 infections to occur among hospital workers across the country,” he said. “If further COVID 19 incidences occur amongst our staff, (the hospital) will handle each case with the utmost respect to privacy while taking the appropriate measures to mitigate the further spread of the virus.”