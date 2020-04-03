Off the News: Keeping up with the scofflaws; University of Hawaii online classes a good deal

Keeping up with the scofflaws

There’s a line someplace separating stay-at-home orders from flat-out martial law, though sometimes the current crisis seems to be pushing us extremely close to it. The American Civil Liberties Union is concerned about that very thing, and is urging county police who are enforcing the orders to issue warnings rather than arrest or cite people.

It’s an understandable position, but at some point scofflaws have to take this seriously, for the public welfare, so there shouldn’t be multiple free passes.

UH online classes a good deal

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything, not the least of which is planning the launch of one of life’s most costly events, the college career. Those underwriting that launch are recalculating how bills get paid.

The University of Hawaii, smartly, is one system luring collegians to its online class platform for the first half of its summer session, as well as extending the regular fall enrollment deadline to Aug. 1. The idea it’s planting: If you’re attending college, the more affordable UH home base is looking good.