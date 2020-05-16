Letters: Ige trying to get unattainable result; Protect our loved ones, not the almighty dollar

Governor trying to get unattainable result

Gov. David Ige is destroying the Hawaii economy to achieve an unobtainable goal. The original intent of all the social restrictions was to “flatten the curve” so as to not overwhelm the health care system.

The governor seems intent on reducing the virus infection rate to zero. That is a goal that cannot be achieved in any realistic time frame.

Meanwhile the most vulnerable among us are losing their jobs, their savings, their health insurance and possibly their homes as well. The COVID-19 virus will not be eliminated until the majority of us have been infected, or receive some hoped-for future vaccination.

Richard Frey

Aiea

Protect our loved ones, not the almighty dollar

Oh, the almighty dollar and how powerful it can be. Some people, not most, would rather go to work, line their pockets and risk bringing home the deadly virus and spreading it to their family, friends and loved ones, including their children.

Many people with COVID-19 died a lonely death, without a loved one holding their hand with loving compassion, or a sad goodbye when laid to rest. The mighty old dollar can’t pay for a lifetime of sadness.

God bless the families who lost loved ones and the greatest of sympathy to all. Thank you, first responders, nurses, doctors and volunteers.

Ron Garcia

Ewa Beach

Better ways to solve Maui’s water problems

Considering water and sewage fees paid by residents, tax dollars spent on litigation, and environmental damages affecting the public, response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility (LWRF) should benefit the greater good (“In Maui sewage case, U.S. Supreme Court sees broad reach of Clean Water Act,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, April 23).

Hurricane Lane’s wildfire helped identify areas at risk, from Kaanapali to Launiupoko. To ensure public safety, irrigate these open spaces controlled by the state, Kaanapali Land Management, Kamehameha Schools and West Maui Land Company.

Update existing LWRF infrastructure to pump treated water to reinstated reservoirs. Restore the Honokohau Ditch system to deliver the water for irrigation. As water percolates, it reduces impurities and enhances the aquifer. Irrigating farther away from the ocean protects coral reefs, recharges the groundwater, helps prevent erosion and fires, and fosters agriculture and reforestation.

Besides a healthy watershed, planting trees and vegetation has environmental, economic and social benefits, too. Solutions for the LWRF lawsuit could be a beautiful thing.

Michele Lincoln

Lahaina

Trump can get tested, but not the rest of us

President Donald Trump was correct when he said, “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”

It looks like what he meant was, for everybody in the White House. And the rest of us be damned.

Thomas Jech

Kailua

