Off the News: Even free food must be safe

In the rush to help during these difficult times, it’s understandable that some things might get overlooked. Food safety, however, can’t be one of them.

The not-for-profit Malama Meals, which has been preparing and providing meals on Oahu, Kauai and Molokai, has been issued a cease-and-desist order by the state Health Department’s Food Safety Branch. Among the violations: improper food temperatures and hand-washing.

Possible fines could run up to $6,000, which seems pretty steep for a well-intentioned activity. But the last thing anyone wants is for food-borne illness to break out, so let’s hope things get remedied quickly.

Options for public summer school

The 2020-21 year for Hawaii’s public schools will get underway in early August. Meanwhile, plans are in the works for the state Department of Education to offer two summer school options: online sessions, and in-person instruction for students who struggled with distance learning.

The Board of Education should give the go-ahead to a resolution directing the DOE to give priority to groups of students most adversely affected by this spring’s sudden switch to distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes some special education students and high school juniors and seniors who need to recover academic credits.