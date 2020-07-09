Off the News: Rank shows Hawaii tough on virus

Even with the recent lifting of many pandemic guardrails here, Hawaii still ranks as the third most restrictive for coronavirus protections among U.S. states and D.C., below Colorado and California, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

Factors contributing to Hawaii’s No. 49 rank include its requirements for mask-wearing and its limited dine-in service. Of course all that may change assuming tourism stays on track to reopen Aug. 1. Hawaii could clamp down again — though we hope it doesn’t.

Era catches up to Lenkov

There’s no business like show business, and there’s no aloha in at least part of that business for Peter Lenkov.

CBS has fired the “showrunner” for the just-ended “Hawaii Five-0” redux series and for the reboot of “Magnum, P.I.” because of complaints he fostered a boys-club production environment dismissive of women and minorities. Maybe that would’ve been tolerated in the earlier eras of Jack Lord and Tom Selleck, but not now.

The lesson: You can bring back ’70s and ’80s shows, but not the decades themselves.