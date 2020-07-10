Letters: Risk too great to hold Chinatown street party; Some controversial statues should remain; Voting in person safer than mail-in balloting

The 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, our highest ever, vaulted Hawaii into third place in the nation in the daily-increase-in-COVID-cases per 100,000 population report card. Hawaii (29%) is behind West Virginia (36%) and Kentucky (44%).

If you apply the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 10-times metric for documented versus undocumented cases, that would put us at 410 new cases in one day.

While the mayor’s plan may be well-intended, it is not well-advised. At a time when we need to reset our communal discipline, encouraging large gatherings of people is the opposite of what we need.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent statements about limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer, echoed by Lt. Gov. Josh Green, need to be modeled and implemented by local leaders.

Oren Schlieman

Chinatown

Support local brands, including online

In these challenging times, businesses desperate for customers value every soul walking through their doors, interested in their products or services. Consumers who have suffered financially are making difficult decisions about what they can and can’t live without.

Here’s a thought: When choosing how to deploy your hard-earned dollar into the economy, may I implore you to think about who and what you’re supporting with your patronage?

Many have chosen to support their favorite restaurants to help keep them from going under. Let’s expand this to all areas.

Support your local brands. Keep businesses rooted in Hawaii afloat. And if you simply can’t afford to do this, a good online review or a few positive words on Yelp can go a long way.

The more deliberate we are with our spending, the more we can preserve local jobs, start to shape our post- pandemic economy, and emerge from this crisis stronger.

Chuck Gomes

Salt Lake

Some controversial statues should remain

Historically speaking, the destruction of statues and monuments has been going on for millennia, so the current events are hardly unique. The important question to ask is, “What has the person commemorated done to deserve being literally put on a pedestal”?

That would normally mean contributions to the advancement and unity of our country. While a case might be made for historical display in a museum, Confederate generals led a rebellion against our country and so are hardly appropriate for public honor.

Christopher Columbus led the modern discovery of the Americas and so would seem to qualify. His discoveries did lead to suffering of Native Americans and that historical fact should not be whitewashed. But that is one that can be recognized and learned from.

Most of our American heroes had some warts that should be remembered, but that does not mean that their statues should be destroyed.

Jim King

Waikiki

One mistake doesn’t disqualify Blangiardi

Half his lifetime ago, Rick Blangiardi made a mistake, and he paid a price for it (“Rick Blangiardi’s bank problems from 35 years ago resurface as mayoral race heats up,” Star-Advertiser, July 4). Since then, not a single action has besmirched his reputation, not one.

Who among us has not been young, ambitious and perhaps a bit too trusting? It’s the way we have moved forward that matters most. Blangiardi has moved forward in the best possible way. He is a good man. He learned from his mistake, and as a result he became less naive and a successful business person. He does what he says he will do and is not frivolous in any way. He has helped many in our community over the years.

I met him when serving on an advisory board for RYSE, a not-for-profit dedicated to serving homeless youth ages 18-24. Blangiardi is a listener and a methodical decision-maker.

Rick Blangiardi is my choice for mayor and I’m proud to support him.

Elizabeth Grossman

Kailua

Next mayor should not be veteran politician

I firmly believe that the next mayor needs to be someone brand-new to the politics. As a two-time Linda Lingle voter, her endorsement had me leaning toward Rick Blangiardi.

Then I read about Blangiardi admitting to his involvement in a real estate scam (“Rick Blangiardi’s bank problems from 35 years ago resurface as mayoral race heats up,” Star-Advertiser, July 4).

He was paid to obtain a mortgage for someone who couldn’t get their own and told he wouldn’t have to pay the bank.

Now I have to rethink my choice for mayor. How can we be for less government regulation if our leaders are going to try and take selfish advantage of situations?

It is very hypocritical.

Kalani Melvin

Kailua

Voting in person safer than mail-in balloting

There will soon be an upcoming vote-by-mail primary. There are consequences of such an action for a primary or national election.

Simply allowing only a mailed-in piece of paper to determine any outcome should not be allowed and should be considered suspect and dangerous.

Voting in person is legitimate and safe, knowing that you, yourself, have registered and appeared in person to cast your ballot. Think of the fraud and dishonesty of simply accepting only a mailed-in piece of paper as the intent of an individual.

Third-world countries and dictatorships are famous for illegal ballot-box stuffing by any means to determine a favored outcome.

The reason for mail-in voting should not be COVID-19. If we can now go out to businesses, malls and the beach, wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet apart, we can certainly wear a mask and keep 6 feet apart exercising our constitutional right.

Voting in person or voting by mail should be a choice.

Donald Graber

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter