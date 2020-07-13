Ige to extend 14-day quarantine through August

Gov. David Ige said today that he plans to extend Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers through the end of August through another COVID-19 supplemental emergency proclamation.

Asked about dual concerns over the Aug. 3 start of the school year and the Aug. 1 expected arrival of thousands of trans-Pacific passengers, Ige told members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness today that discussions are underway with Hawaii’s public and private school leaders and each of the four county mayors.

“Clearly both of those activities would lead to an increase in cases,” and has the mayors “and I very concerned,” Ige said. “I can assure you that we are looking at that.”

Asked about the liability of people and businesses hosting visitors who flout the 14-day quarantine, Ige reiterated that local landowners and businesses will be responsible and liable for “enforcing or helping” to enforce the quarantine.

Ige’s comments came as the state today announced three new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

Earlier, U.S. Rep. Ed Case told the committee that a second-round of COVID-19-related federal funding for Hawaii and the rest of the nation passed the House in May but continues “languishing in the Senate for almost two months.”

The so-called Heroes Act would provide additional funding for small businesses, “direct stimulus payments” and to replace federal unemployment benefits “that are about to run out” to supplement weekly state unemployment benefits.

If the Senate agrees, Case said he has little hope that the federal unemployment benefits would be at the current level of $600 per week.

The drop in weekly, overall unemployment benefits “creates an immediate fiscal cliff” for current recipients, Case said. “That creates a period where it’s going to get really, really rough.”

Ige later repeated recommendations that people wear masks indoors and out and practice other good hygiene such as constant hand washing.

“We all need to continue to repeat the message,” Ige said.

But Nathaniel Kinney, executive director of the Hawaii Construction Alliance and a member of the committee, raised concerns about lack of social distancing, especially among younger people.

“We can be experiencing exactly what’s happening in other areas (of the country), but we’re a couple of weeks behind,” Kinney said, as schools and passengers arrive in greater numbers in a couple of weeks.

“I have two small kids,” Kinney said, “add that’s what I’m worried about.”