Letters: Unreliable government hurts business growth; Governor exemplifies the Uchinanchu spirit; Sports in parks put children, adults at risk

Every politician in Hawaii speaks of the importance of diversifying our economy and reducing our dependence on tourism. And yet, we are so hostile to new ventures in that direction: the Superferry, Thirty Meter Telescope and now, Honua Ola Bioenergy (“Hu Honua bioenergy project fails to get PUC approval,” Star-Advertiser, July 10).

When it comes to diversification and new jobs outside of tourism, we talk the talk but will not walk the walk. Maybe these three projects were not great ideas, but once they are approved and large amounts of time and effort are spent on them, we should stay the course, making minor modifications, if needed, without scuttling everything.

Why would anyone want to invest their capital in a new business when necessary permits and approvals, once granted and relied on, can be yanked out from under them?

James Duca

Kailua

Papahanaumokuakea needs to be protected

Thank you for your excellent editorial opposing the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council’s short-sighted attempt to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext for rolling back protections afforded by the Papahanaumokuakea National Marine Monument (“Don’t roll back on marine monument,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, July 20).

This is but the latest in Wespac’s persistent and misguided efforts to do so. As your editorial stresses, the long-term health of fisheries is best promoted by expanding, not contracting, no-take reserves such as Papahanau- mokuakea.

Dave Raney

Waialae-Kahala

Governor exemplifies the Uchinanchu spirit

Uchinanchu is a word the mainstream media is just beginning to use to refer to Okinawan. The Okinawan culture and Okinawan spirit are unique.

Gov. David Ige has his committees and advisers but he makes the final decisions regarding COVID-19 and the economy. He wonders whether he made the right decisions and these give him sleepless nights.

To paraphrase an old saying: Don’t let the pandemic be an anchor to hold us back but rather a rudder to steer us forward. What keeps Ige going is his Uchinanchu spirit. Work hard, suffer, persevere in the difficult task of rebuilding the economy while keeping everyone safe from COVID-19 infection.

The Uchinanchu spirit is also about mutual aid, love for Hawaii, and love and caring for one another.

Experience is priceless. The last two paragraphs of Ige’s interview nicely sum up the Uchinanchu spirit (“Hawaii Gov. David Ige faces public and personal challenges caused by coronavirus pandemic,” Star-Advertiser, July 19).

David T. Arakaki

Kaimuki

Sports in parks put children, adults at risk

Public school is scheduled to start next month. Those students will include children presently practicing baseball and flag football at city parks. Last month I sent the governor, lieutenant governor, my representative and the state Department of Education an email expressing concern for the health and safety of these children.

There is no modification to practices, no masks, no distancing and parents crowd together on sidewalks talking story. I called the Moanalua District park supervisor to express these concerns. I asked that permit holders be reminded of the virus protocols and that if they continue to ignore these their permits should be rescinded.

Regular park walkers have abandoned the park, feeling unsafe with the crowds. Some have even called police. The irresponsible adults need to be reminded of their obligations for the health and safety of our children. Athletic practices must be ended if protocols continue to be ignored.

Darlene Pang

Salt Lake

Trump crackdowns a dictatorial response

The cavalier Marc Thiessen said that maybe President Donald Trump shouldn’t save Democratic-run cities under siege (“Maybe Trump shouldn’t save Dem-run cities under siege,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). He goes on to use inflammatory language to describe peaceful demonstrators exercising free speech rights in Portland, Ore.

Trump sent in federal troops wearing unidentifiable uniforms (hardly proud representatives of the U.S. government) supposedly to protect federal property. They were not invited by the mayor or governor.

The troops moved beyond the federal property to literally kidnap a citizen off the street and put him into an unmarked car, eventually releasing him without saying why or on what authority he was frog-marched away. Another armed Trump officer shot an unarmed peaceful protester in the face — he was hospitalized with severe facial injuries.

Remember Germany in the 1930s. Remember the “disappeared“ in Argentina in the 1970s. We like to think it can’t happen here. But it can if we don’t do something now.

Judith Goldman

Kakaako

Media bias shows in coverage of protests

The article, ”Trump says he will send forces to more cities” (Star- Advertiser, July 21), covers sending federal agents to Portland, Ore., to stop the weeks of mayhem occurring in the streets there.

The New York Times article attributed the federal action to “an election-year ploy” by President Donald Trump to “regain traction with voters.”

It includes statements that agents “snatched protesters off the streets and threw them into unmarked vehicles” and complaints from local officials damning the federal action as “authoritarian” and an “attack on democracy” — the same responsible officials who failed to stop the anarchy.

The reason for the federal action, i.e., the need to end weeks of street takeovers, business closures, rioting, vandalism, attacks on police, injuries to participants and arson, is ignored. The article misrepresents the federal action to regain law and order, using it instead as a vehicle to attack the administration. It is typical liberal mainstream media politicization of hard news and should have been placed, if anywhere, in the opinion section.

Tom Freitas

Hawaii Kai

