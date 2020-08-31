Man, 59, critically injured in moped crash in Waikiki

A 59-year-old man was critically injured after a moped crash in Waikiki early this morning.

The crash occurred on Kapahulu Avenue near the Honolulu Zoo, according to Emergency Medical Services.

At around 2:30 a.m., the moped rider was traveling eastbound on Kalakaua Avenue when he turned onto Kalakaua Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The 59-year-old man lost control, veered into the curb and was ejected from the moped into a light pole, police said.

Responding paramedics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, although it is yet unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

An investigation is ongoing.