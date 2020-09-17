Letters: UH should preserve important programs; Avoid saying you ‘hate’ Trump or others; Vietnam War casualties weren’t losers, suckers

I am dismayed, angered and saddened to see that University of Hawaii President David Lassner and UH-Manoa Provost Michael Bruno are proposing to cut the theater, dance, journalism, ethnic studies and public administration programs, among others (“UH might cut religion, journalism degrees,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16).

It is during challenging, difficult down times throughout history that the arts have enlivened, rejuvenated and inspired people, giving them inspiration and hope to move forward. I have personally attended theater productions that were creative, brilliant and awe-inspiring.

I know those in the dance program who went on to double major in science and medicine. Journalism is absolutely essential to keeping us informed and enlightened.

My Bennington College undergraduate degree was in music (cello performance) and dance. My Harvard master’s degree is in public administration. I studied leadership principles with people from all over the world. What can be more important in this age when we must survive together on this planet?

During these challenging times, cutting ethnic studies is unconscionable. Please reconsider. Thank you!

Annabel Chotzen

St. Louis Heights

Laying off public workers illogical

Bert Oshiro needs to stop beating a dead horse (“Some workers forced to sacrifice more,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 6). While it’s sad and unfortunate that many workers in the hospitality fields are being furloughed or will have their jobs cut permanently, I fail to see how cutting jobs from the public sector now is going to help our island economy.

Using the logic of Oshiro and others, we should force more business closures in order for these businesses to truly share the pain of the other businesses that went under because of COVID-19. Ridiculous logic, if you ask me. Enough already with the crabs-in-the-bucket mentality!

Tuan Tran

Makiki

Be innovative to save local small businesses

Any “reopening” conversation must be grounded in public health data and reflective of what’s happening on the ground — not arbitrary dates.

Yes, restrictions must provide an even playing field for small businesses.

Box stores shouldn’t be allowed to sell nonessentials when nonessential businesses are forced to closed, and we must be innovative in connecting businesses to the markets they need to safely thrive, like the Pop-Up Makeke.

But arbitrary dates, and allowing COVID-19 to sweep through our care homes and vulnerable populations, is not a trade-off we should make. Otherwise, our economic sacrifice that cannot be undone will have been in vain.

Historically, swift and aggressive health measures result in better economic outcomes. Protecting our community and designing business models with that in mind must be our priority.

We cannot force our way back to how things used to work without setting ourselves up for reclosure after reclosure.

Matthew Weyer

Waipahu

Avoid saying you ‘hate’ Trump or others

Everyone should admit that there can be bias in the media — they are, after all, products developed by human beings. At the same time, the vast majority of people can admit that they do not personally know our president, Donald Trump.

So when someone says they “hate Donald Trump,” we should admit that the image we have of him, as provided by a biased media, does not provide the whole picture.

Of course, you may still disagree with him, but that does not mean you should hate him. And since “hate speech” is wrong, perhaps we should all step back and ask whether we could do more to avoid the use of the term “hate” in passing judgment on someone we don’t really know.

If we each take this one simple step, we can each begin a journey that should ultimately take us to a better place.

David Haymer

Hawaii Kai

Vietnam War casualties weren’t losers, suckers

I also am a Vietnam veteran, non-combat. I am writing in reference to my good friend, Ben Toyama (“Trump’s ‘losers’ rhetoric reopens war wounds,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 11).

I was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base from 1967-70 as an active flight line aircraft engine mechanic. I was with the 61st Field Maintenance Squadron.

I saw daily our C-141s fly in nightly with their cargo hold lined up with flag-draped coffins containing the remains of our fallen brave young people, who weren’t suckers or losers, as the individual who claims to be the commander in chief claimed them to be.

It also pains me that he said that, so make your vote count, please.

We need a change in our country.

Mike Nino Jr.

Ewa Beach

Thiessen blames doctor to defend Trump’s lies

Marc Thiessen’s column (“If Trump was lying about the pandemic, so was Fauci,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 11), shows an alarming absence of journalistic ethics.

Donald Trump is the president of the United States. Yet his supporters continually thrash about trying to blame others for all of the terrible things that have befallen our country on Trump’s watch.

Thiessen tried to dodge Trump’s own words to Bob Woodward, in which Trump admitted to lying blatantly to the American people about what COVID-19 was.

Instead, Thiessen tried to blame a doctor who has spent his entire professional life trying to help people, and somehow wants to magically absolve the president, who admitted lying. He shamelessly tried to cast blame onto the one man who has fought the pandemic from Day 1.

Thiessen clearly is a man without an ethical center.

It seems that the longer one supports Trump, the less that person becomes concerned with principles like honor, honesty, decency and the truth.

Sidney Goldstein

Chinatown

