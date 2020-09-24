Letters: COVID relief is about real people, not politics; Blame Trump’s own words, not media bias; Isle training sites crucial to combat preparedness

COVID-19 and related impacts are very difficult, hard-to-solve problems. Our two political parties could improve things by agreeing on a compromise federal financial relief package. Why don’t they?

Because almost everything they do is based on what is best for their party and their re-election. Some may have the courage to make the tough calls if they don’t have to worry about the next election.

They should know how to live in the world they govern, not in an ivory tower. Many of our elected officials never had a job outside government.

James Arcate

Manoa

Party partisanship has no place in mayor’s race

I haven’t yet decided whether I will vote for Keith Amemiya or Rick Blangiardi in the upcoming mayoral election. However, I object to the way Amemiya is injecting party politics into the election.

His campaign has repeatedly emphasized his connection to the Democratic Party, apparently to appeal to the overwhelming majority of voters who vote for Democrats. And most recently, his TV ads have characterized Rick Blangiardi as having a top-down leadership style and included a picture of Donald Trump, in what seems like an obvious attempt to link Blangiardi to Republicans, even though no evidence is presented to support the existence of such a connection.

Let’s remember that this mayoral election is nonpartisan, and keep party politics out of it. Misrepresenting this election as a contest between a Democrat and a Republican just makes it more difficult for us to choose the best mayor for Honolulu.

Stephen Lung

Kaimuki

For 1 voter, age is factor in realizing city plans

In a recent debate between the two Honolulu mayoral candidates, both candidates presented extremely good solutions that would lead Honolulu into a desirable place to live.

Both agreed that the city Department of Planning and Permitting was in a great state of dysfunction and needed serious reform. Affordable housing also was a priority for both candidates. In all respects, both candidates agree to regain public trust and to complete the rail project.

Rick Blangiardi, however, made a good point when he said, “It’s going to be about who is going to run City Hall.” In other words, who among the two candidates can carry out those platforms and solutions?

Statistical and actuarial data suggest that 55 is an ideal retirement age for the military. For judges, the age is 70. Others generally retire at 65.

Blangiardi is now 74 and for this reason, I will not vote for him. He is now retired and the mayor’s position is not for a retired person.

Ricarte Agnes

Punchbowl

Urging help to prevent veterans’ deaths in Hilo

Who is a veteran? One of our loved ones who served in the military. Our loved ones who protected our country and who were willing to sacrifice their lives for us.

Where have we gone wrong? Every day, I read about our veterans dying from COVID-19 at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo (“Hawaii sees 63 new coronavirus cases as Hilo Medical Center reports another death at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home,” Star- Advertiser, Breaking News, Sept. 22).

It brings tears to my eyes. Yes, they may have had underlying conditions, but they didn’t deserve to die. They are our kupuna who were there for us. They, like all of us, have families and friends who love them dearly.

Whoever is out there, please help our veterans now so that we don’t lose any more of those special souls. Let’s take care of each other as we go through this pandemic. We need to come together as one big ohana.

Susan Serrao

Mililani

Will GOP words on court vacancy ring hollow?

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves an incomparable legacy of fighting for equal justice for all Americans, as stated in our Constitution. The next justice should be chosen by the same standard of equal justice.

February 2016: Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, when Justice Antonin Scalia died in an election year, said: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

McConnell in September 2020: President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Will Senate Republicans honor their word? Will they put the American people before party? Do they have a moral compass and moral courage?

Or will they dishonor themselves and their titles in exchange for power, influence and whatever leads them to do anything for Trump — and in this way be remembered in history forever?

Judith Goldman

Ala Moana

Blame Trump’s own words, not media bias

Some say negative opinions about President Donald Trump are the result of “media bias.”

Nonsense! There is plenty of media bias in his favor, such as from Fox News. Indeed, Trump should thank the mainstream media for all the free air time he received in 2016, often to the exclusion of other candidates.

Opinions about Trump are more the result of Trump’s own unvarnished actions and words. An example is the taped recording of Trump himself telling Bob Woodward he “played down” the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, knowing all the while how deadly it really is. So media bias is not mainly responsible for opinions about Trump. Trump himself is responsible.

Wray Jose

Manoa

Isle training sites crucial to combat preparedness

The editorial, “Military impact on environment” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Sept. 18), failed to cover the important role that training areas played in preparing our military for combat in which thousands died protecting our islands and people, and ending the war in the Pacific. Furthermore, these training sites continue to prepare our military for combat.

Many of our locals in the military and National Guard train in these areas. I, a Native Hawaiian, was one of them.

In 1898, the U.S. approved a request for annexation. However, both government and crown lands were at the point of being lost to the banks due to arrears in loan payments. It was then that the U.S. paid off what was owed and had the lands ceded to them to ensure they would not be put in jeopardy again.

When Hawaii became a state, the ceded lands were given back to the local government.

Bill Punini Prescott

Nanakuli

