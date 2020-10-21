Off the News: No quarantine, no service; Big BUX for local food purchases

The decision by two Kauai restaurants to deny dine-in service to newly arrived travelers is stirring the pot, so to speak. And it’s making the rounds on social media, local news and now, even Fox News online.

The eateries’ policy stemmed from Hawaii’s reopening to trans-Pacific travelers last Thursday, which allows flyers who obtain pretravel COVID-test clearance to bypass a 14-day quarantine. The restaurants posted signs saying that recent travelers who have not quarantined for 14 days would not be allowed to dine in.

For the eateries, call it an abundance of caution. For affected patrons, call it takeout.

Big BUX for local food purchases

The state has matched a $500,000 donation from a private-sector hui to the DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks program, which doubles the value of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits spent on locally grown food at participating groceries.

Program participants get a DA BUX Access Card for discounts on fruit, vegetables and protein at stores, including KTA Super Stores and Times Supermarkets. DA BUX is helping families by boosting purchasing power for low-income households; helping farmers by expanding customer base; and helping communities by keeping food dollars circulating locally. That’s good for a win-win-win.