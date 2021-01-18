Letters: Live by the Golden Rule, common sense, civility; Primary UH campus should be at West Oahu; Clamp down on those violating COVID rules

There is a very simple and effective way to significantly reduce the tension, conflict and violence plaguing the United States — treat others the way you would like to be treated.

One well-known example of this reciprocity is the Golden Rule in Matthew 7:12. However, this basic principle is found in most if not all religions and cultures. Its universality, or at least generality, reflects its practical utility.

Individuals without any religious allegiance, atheists and agnostics can value and practice this ideal, too.

This principle is essential and pivotal for the harmonious functioning of any group, community or society.

However, this ideal assumes that reason and truth are not suppressed by emotion so that common sense and civility can prevail.

Maybe more leaders in religion, government, politics, law, education and other sectors of American society could do more to encourage this ideal, including by their own example.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

Trump, not Democrats, bent on destruction

John Tamashiro provided a bizarre point of view, saying conservatives are being targeted (“Democrats want Republicans destroyed,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 14). Last I checked our very own President Donald Trump and his supporters incited violence on Jan. 6 by repeatedly claiming Trump won the election, thus throwing our nation’s values into turmoil.

With multiple injuries and deaths reported, as well as emerging evidence of kidnapping plots against Democratic lawmakers planned among the insurrectionists, I find it hard to believe that his attention and empathy are not placed there.

Social media platforms are private entities that are free to limit or remove content that does not adhere to their terms of use. Follow the rules of the forum. Law and order, right?

Ryan Tin Loy

Nuuanu

Impeachment without conviction meaningless

Impeaching the president twice is meaningless unless the president is convicted by the Senate.

When he was impeached the first time, President Donald Trump was not convicted, so the first impeachment does not mean anything.

On this second impeachment, the Senate is not expected to meet until after Trump’s term ends, so no conclusion can be made until later this month at the earliest.

Therefore, he should be considered innocent of any charges until then.

Tom Wong

Liliha

Primary UH campus should be at West Oahu

I have always felt the University of Hawaii is being shortchanged without having a stadium on campus. But the main campus should be in West Oahu, where the majority of students will be living and population will be located. Living by the Manoa campus is just too expensive.

Build a regular college stadium and not an expensive individual-seat stadium.

Use the Aloha Stadium land not for housing but to consolidate all the city, state and maybe federal government agencies.

Shuttle people from town to college activities when the rail is finally built.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae Iki

Ethics Commission right about new gifts rule

Hurray for the state Ethics Commission! I saw a little-publicized article that this commission adopted a new rule last November affecting legislators and other state and county officials.

This rule prohibits legislators from accepting all gifts from lobbyists and people and companies affected by the laws they pass or prevent, including gifts under $25.

These gifts include malasadas, manapua, spam musubi, cookies and other items designed to curry goodwill and favors.

This former practice was a visible and clear attempt to get in the good side of the receiver and should have been banned a long time ago. But better late than never.

Please publicize this rule more, especially as the Legislature prepares to open this week.

Clyde Morita

Kaneohe

Clamp down on those violating COVID rules

It’s been more than 10 months of this closing, reopening, closing and gradual reopening. The spike is calming now after the holidays, and it’s time to get back to reopening.

However, those places of business that violate the mayor’s proclamation and protocols should be hit hardest. They should be given a 48-hour shutdown first as a warning; and second- time violators a seven-day closure plus a fine.

It also appears the largest clusters come from churches, funerals and large gatherings, yet they are not penalized.

There were many businesses doing their part to comply with the mayor’s proclamation, yet they were all shut down because of a few violators. Small businesses themselves are drowning.

We can do this smartly now, learning from the previous mayor’s shortcomings.

Clif Johnson

Ala Moana

