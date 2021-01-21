Letters: COVID-19 vaccination well-organized, simple; Without Ala Moana stop, fewer would ride rail; Use citations, arrests to stop illegal parties

My wife and I went for our COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday. We wondered whether there would be any confusion, long lines or other issues given the scope of the undertaking. I am happy to report there were none.

When we walked across Ala Moana Boulevard to enter Pier 2, we were greeted by a volunteer in a yellow vest. From that point on, there were helpful volunteers guiding us all along the way.

There was a short line for check-in and another short line to get the shot. Afterward, we sat down for 15 minutes to ensure there was no reaction to the shot.

The staff couldn’t have been more professional, friendly or helpful. It was an experience we enjoyed immensely. Our congratulations to the organizers.

The vaccination is the beginning of the end of this nightmare. Go get yours. You’ll be glad you did.

James Hildenbrand

Waialae Iki

Not all elderly can reach vaccine distribution sites

I think an editorial is needed to point out the flaws in the vaccine distribution.

Whereas it may be great publicity for health care providers, it does not provide the dramatic and immediate relief obtained by the Israelis.

The most vulnerable elderly are those without transportation, telephones or computer access, yet they are being ignored.

Doesn’t it make more sense to go to an elderly housing complex at a scheduled time to inoculate the entire center? That also ensures better administration of the follow-up shot, thereby substantially reducing the risk to everyone.

The same system could dramatically reduce infections in public housing, apartment and condo buildings.

The current system is like throwing darts at a wall in the hope that one will stick in the target.

As this is a life-or-death matter, one would hope for a better system than that.

Rico Leffanta

Kakaako

Without Ala Moana stop, fewer would ride rail

“Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” That famous Yogi Berra aphorism is funny because, although it sounds true, it actually contradicts itself.

But if we ever hear, “Nobody rides the rail is because it doesn’t go anywhere,” it won’t be funny, because it would be true. If the rail is stopped short at Middle Street or Chinatown, fewer people would ride, increasing costs, further jeopardizing completion.

Completion to Ala Moana Center is important because as Honolulu’s largest transit hub, it connects to all parts of the island.

To save on costs, other stations could be completed after the line is completed to Ala Moana. These could be stations such as Kalihi, Iwilei or Chinatown, because they are close to other stations.

When contemplating the cost of doing something, it’s just as important to compare it with the cost of not doing it.

Stanton Lum

Makiki

Masks aren’t detrimental to the immune system

Shame on Rhoads E. Stevens for saying that “continued mask wearing and social isolation are detrimental to the immune system” (“Revisit COVID policies with vaccine rollout,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 19).

Even a cursory internet search debunks this statement, which is apparently circulating on social media. The statement about mask wearing is completely false according to reporting by Reuters and others.

Think about it: Health-care professionals wear masks much of the day. Are they immuno-compromised?

While I agree with Stevens’ premise that we need to rethink policies, we are nowhere near 50-90% immunity. This is what the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health posts is needed for herd immunity, depending on the contagiousness of the pathogen.

I think we know that this coronavirus, and the even more contagious variant, puts that figure closer to 90% than 50%.

This shortcoming and the fact that in social interactions you can’t tell if a person has immunity or not, necessitates the continued wearing of masks in the foreseeable future.

It’s. Just. A. Mask.

Randyll Warehime

Kapalama

Use citations, arrests to stop illegal parties

I was disappointed to see that Honolulu police broke up a group of 200 people illegally drinking and partying on the Kaiwi coast, but issued no citations and made no arrests. Why not? This could have been a teachable moment, but unfortunately the lesson learned was that you can gather in large groups, no problem.

COVID-19 numbers are rising, yet we continue to allow large gatherings with no consequences, other than to the people who then get infected.

I wrote the police chief about this concern in November but never received a response. There have been a number of news items about the lack of enforcement since then, so why can’t we get a handle on this?

If we continue to allow these gatherings, we will never get COVID-19 under control. HPD must step up by enforcing, citing and arresting.

Helen Gibson Ahn

Hawaii Kai

Consider Trump a clear and present danger

Regardless of how the the U.S. Senate deals with the Trump impeachment trial, the Biden administration should strip Donald Trump of his post-presidency perks, especially his security clearances.

As the media and social media gave him much of his power, so they now ignore the loser and make him irrelevant.

Robert Torrey

Kahala

