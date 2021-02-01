Letters: Ask yourself if you’re better off than before; All UH students deserve mental health services; Access to beaches shouldn’t be a struggle

Here’s some advice: Do not trust any news media (TV, newsprint, radio, email). Treat them all as suspect in spinning the news (“Media told the truth about Trump’s lies,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 27).

One way to judge the effectiveness of our elected leaders are personal answers to some simple questions, asked pre-pandemically, of course: Are you personally better off today than you were four years ago? How did your IRA and stocks do? Is there more money in your pocket? Are you paying more taxes but getting less representation? Overall, are we safer in the world today than before?

I’m not going to get into all the good things Donald Trump has done during his term (obvious per the answers to these questions). And, remember, hindsight is always 20/20 (regarding handling of the pandemic).

Too many people are so bitter and quick to criticize. It’s so unbecoming. It’s ugly. Let’s pray for a successful presidential term even if Joe Biden wasn’t your presidential choice.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

Lawmakers should not get vaccine out of turn

The notion that legislators and other politicians should buck the COVID-19 vaccination line is preposterous and arrogant (“Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine distribution uneven because of limited supplies,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27).

If it’s their turn to be vaccinated because of age or medical condition, then fine. Otherwise it is unconscionable that they hold themselves somehow more valuable than anyone else in the community.

John McHugh

Mililani

Chinatown association supports senior housing

The article on the Halewai‘olu Senior Residences on River Street may have misconstrued the Chinatown Community Center Association’s (CCCA) position on the project (“Honolulu City Council OKs senior housing tower in Chinatown,” Star- Advertiser, Jan. 28).

We are not opposed to the project, nor did we oppose City Council Resolution 21-15. As stated in our written and oral testimonies, we always have been in favor of Halewai‘olu, since we are the organization that initiated the project about 12 years ago.

Our concern was that the developer did not comply with City Resolution #16-70, CD1, FD1 — specifically regarding setbacks and certain conditions. I hope this sets the record straight — that CCCA supports this project.

Wesley F. Fong

President, Chinatown Community Center Association

All UH students deserve mental health services

On Jan. 25, the University of Hawaii athletics director announced that “the Athletics Department has partnered with online counseling service, Talkspace, to provide mental health resources to all Rainbow Warrior and Rainbow Wahine student-athletes.”

One wonders why the Athletics Department is reaching past the UH Counseling & Student Development Center (CSDC) for mental health care for athletes. The athletics director is quoted in the local media as saying, “The well-being of our student-athletes has and will always be our top priority.”

And our other students, who can’t get easy (or any) access to CSDC appointments due to long wait lists? Are our other students less deserving of timely mental health services?

Perhaps the university should outsource mental health care for all students, since our own services are so dysfunctional. After all, recent studies point to high levels of depression and anxiety among college students, as well as a spike in suicidal ideation.

Susan M. Schultz

Kaneohe

Vaccinations at Blaisdell went quickly, smoothly

Congratulations to The Queen’s Medical Center for doing a great job in organizing and carrying through on a marvelous plan to give the COVID-19 vaccine to us seniors.

I had the shot at the Blaisdell Center on Jan. 25 — the first day — and I was so surprised that from start to finish the whole process took only 30 minutes. The four-step process was so smooth: registering; getting the shot; completing the paperwork; and waiting to get checked to leave.

The workers were courteous in directing me through the lines quickly and efficiently. Thanks very much to Queen’s and all the workers for doing a great job. I will see you for the second shot!

Thank you also to the kind gentleman who came by in a golf cart during the pouring rain and offered us a ride to our car. He saved my husband and me from getting soaked in the rain.

Linda Shimamoto

Makiki

Access to beaches shouldn’t be a struggle

It is such a pity that people have to resort to rallies and protests to get access to public beaches (“All 4 Ko Olina lagoon parking lots will reopen completely on Monday,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Jan. 27). It is such a pity that, once again, big businesses demonstrated they cannot be trusted to keep their promises. The limitations and restrictions made to the free public parking at the Ko Olina resorts area is an example.

Thank you to the Shockleys’ perseverance in getting the promised parking available again so the public can truly have access to their own beaches.

Teresita Knight

Waipahu

Resort management lacks aloha for public

Disney travel blogs and podcasts give the impression that Lagoon 1 is private, for Aulani guests only. I doubt management is correcting them to let them know all people, including locals, are free to use any of the four lagoons.

Sweetie Nelson’s incredulity that people of Oahu would complain over limited parking and limited access speaks to a disconnect between the mega- resort management and the people of Oahu, who are the ones who keep these resorts going during the pandemic (“Beach access coalition plans sign-waving outside Ko Olina over limited parking,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 22).

It’s time to nurture your kamaaina relationships instead of disparaging them.

Margaret Camacho

Mililani

