CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
SATURDAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Punahou at Island Pacific, Mid-Pacific at Pac-Five, time TBA.
ILH girls: Punahou at Island Pacific, Mid-Pacific at Pac-Five, time TBA.
BASKETBALL
Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
CROSS COUNTRY
PacWest men and women: HPU Invitational, 7:45 a.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.
GOLF
THE AMER ARI INVITATIONAL
at Waimea, Hawaii
Thursday, Final round
Team Standings
Arizona State………………..275-275-277—827
Southern California………280-278-281—839
Oregon State……………….289-286-279—854
Georgia Tech………………..274-300-279—854
San Jose State…………….287-289-294—870
Washington………………….285-305-288—878
Hawaii – Hilo……………….. 306-331-298—935
Hawaii…………………………..302-324-312—938
Individual standings
1 David Puig, ASU ……………..67-68-68—203
T2 Blake Wagoner, ASU ……63-71-73—207
T2 Sixian Guo, USC ………….68-68-71—207
T5 Ryggs Johnston, ASU … 71-68-69—208
T5 Sean Yu, SJSU ……………..68-71-70—209
T5 Shane Ffrench, USC ……70-69-70—209
T7 Carson Barry, OSU ………73-71-66—210
T7 Connor Howe, GT …………67-75-67—210
T7 Mason Andersen, ASU …70-70-70—210
T10 Noah Norton, GT ………..68-77-66—211
T10 Cameron Henry, USC …70-72-69-211
T10 Cameron Sisk, ASU …..67-69-75—211
13 Spencer Tibbits, OSU …72-68-72—212
14 Chun An Yu, ASU ………….71-72-70—213
15 Noah Woolsey, UW ………66-73-76—215
16 Jackson Lake, OSU ………70-74-72—216
17 Christo Lamprecht, GT …69-74-74—217
Also:
T26 Dustin Franko, UHH …..74-77-71— 222
T32 Isaiah Kanno, UH ………. 67-85-75—227
T35 Andrew Otani, UHH …..78-79-71—228
T35 Kotaro Murata, UH ……… 76-77-75-228
42 Justin Ngan, UH ……………..74-82-76-232
43 Nicholas Gomez, UHH .. 75-87-72—234
44 Kanata Irei, UH ……………..73-83-82—238
45 Justin Arcano, UH ………..79-82-79—240
46 Ethan Hironaga, UHH … 80-84-81—245
47 Noah Lau, UHH ……………79-88-84—251
48 Cole Yoshida, UH ……….. 82-84-92—258
49 Matthew Lloyd, UH …….. 89-88-82—259
50 AJ Teraoka, UH …………… 86-89-88—263
51 Willis Lee, UHH ………….. 90-89-85—264
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.