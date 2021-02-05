CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH boys: Punahou at Island Pacific, Mid-Pacific at Pac-Five, time TBA.

ILH girls: Punahou at Island Pacific, Mid-Pacific at Pac-Five, time TBA.

BASKETBALL

CROSS COUNTRY

PacWest men and women: HPU Invitational, 7:45 a.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.

GOLF

THE AMER ARI INVITATIONAL

at Waimea, Hawaii

Thursday, Final round

Team Standings

Arizona State………………..275-275-277—827

Southern California………280-278-281—839

Oregon State……………….289-286-279—854

Georgia Tech………………..274-300-279—854

San Jose State…………….287-289-294—870

Washington………………….285-305-288—878

Hawaii – Hilo……………….. 306-331-298—935

Hawaii…………………………..302-324-312—938

Individual standings

1 David Puig, ASU ……………..67-68-68—203

T2 Blake Wagoner, ASU ……63-71-73—207

T2 Sixian Guo, USC ………….68-68-71—207

T5 Ryggs Johnston, ASU … 71-68-69—208

T5 Sean Yu, SJSU ……………..68-71-70—209

T5 Shane Ffrench, USC ……70-69-70—209

T7 Carson Barry, OSU ………73-71-66—210

T7 Connor Howe, GT …………67-75-67—210

T7 Mason Andersen, ASU …70-70-70—210

T10 Noah Norton, GT ………..68-77-66—211

T10 Cameron Henry, USC …70-72-69-211

T10 Cameron Sisk, ASU …..67-69-75—211

13 Spencer Tibbits, OSU …72-68-72—212

14 Chun An Yu, ASU ………….71-72-70—213

15 Noah Woolsey, UW ………66-73-76—215

16 Jackson Lake, OSU ………70-74-72—216

17 Christo Lamprecht, GT …69-74-74—217

Also:

T26 Dustin Franko, UHH …..74-77-71— 222

T32 Isaiah Kanno, UH ………. 67-85-75—227

T35 Andrew Otani, UHH …..78-79-71—228

T35 Kotaro Murata, UH ……… 76-77-75-228

42 Justin Ngan, UH ……………..74-82-76-232

43 Nicholas Gomez, UHH .. 75-87-72—234

44 Kanata Irei, UH ……………..73-83-82—238

45 Justin Arcano, UH ………..79-82-79—240

46 Ethan Hironaga, UHH … 80-84-81—245

47 Noah Lau, UHH ……………79-88-84—251

48 Cole Yoshida, UH ……….. 82-84-92—258

49 Matthew Lloyd, UH …….. 89-88-82—259

50 AJ Teraoka, UH …………… 86-89-88—263

51 Willis Lee, UHH ………….. 90-89-85—264