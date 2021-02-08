Letters: Support efforts toward ending carbon pollution; Open schools to all as quickly as possible; Trump can’t be allowed to run for office again

Seth Borenstein’s article on how President Joe Biden’s bold climate plan will transform America captures the essence of this opportunity (“Bold climate plan will change U.S. in big, small ways,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31).

The executive actions will give Hawaii’s state and local efforts a boost. Establishment of a White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy and the National Climate Task Force supports initiatives Hawaii has been working on for years — lowering emissions, resiliency, adaption, CO2 removal, national security and equity.

In 2018, Hawaii was the first state to set a carbon-neutral goal of 2045. Biden has set a goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector for 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.

2021 is a year of bold climate actions. Support our representatives who have previously sponsored and co-sponsored climate bills — U.S. Rep. Ed Case and U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz — as they reintroduce bills and support new bills. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele has the opportunity to join them in their efforts.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

Nuclear power can provide clean energy

We have had the nuclear Navy in Pearl Harbor for about 60 years now, without a major mishap. We could have small reactors on each inhabited island and provide cheap electricity for all here in Hawaii.

We can recycle the used nuclear fuel, like the French. We would have abundant energy for electric cars and to extract hydrogen from the seawater for use in fuel-cell cars, which do not pollute at all.

Solar energy is nice, but what will happen to all the solar panels when the next hurricane hits? If we are to have all renewable energy by 2045, then how are they going to bring the tourists to Hawaii — on solar airplanes?

Phil Robertson

Kailua

Open schools to all as quickly as possible

I am not politically inclined, but deeply concerned about the future of America and our children. My husband and I are blessed with eight grandchildren and we believe that opening schools is urgently needed now.

Our grandchildren on Oahu and Maui have been locked down with only virtual lessons since March 2020. We are retired, but with computer skills from over a decade ago, we are unable to assist with their distance learning.

At least our grandchildren have internet access and equipment for their distance learning, but children whose families cannot provide access and equipment are suffering even more as our public schools remain mostly closed. Our children are missing out on valuable socialization skills, athletics and more.

We urge Gov. David Ige, our elected representatives, and the Hawaii State Teachers Association to collaborate and safely open our schools as quickly as possible.

Kazumi Stiller

Aiea

Ige touts tech economy while jobless struggle

Gov. David Ige’s proposed pivot to a tech economy rang with dismal irony for the thousands of Hawaii unemployed who have been thrown under the bus by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (“Gov. David Ige calls for economy to pivot to technology,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 26). For them, the digital society is an Orwellian nightmare.

Left out in the cold, unable to communicate with someone informed or accountable, they were told to wait weeks. Weeks turned into months with no results. Today, thousands still wait for their claims to be processed.

The excuse of a fragile mainframe computer and lack of staff may have seemed credible at the beginning of the pandemic. Ten months later, it no longer is. Who decided that it was OK to treat Hawaii residents like refugees?

The state needs to hold a news conference, apologize and communicate to all who have been let down in the middle of a pandemic. If Ige can’t do it, someone from the Legislature should step up to the plate.

David Moskowitz

Waikiki

Impeachment conviction would send a message

It is important that former President Donald Trump be successfully impeached, as otherwise every future president will have good reason to believe that he or she can flout federal laws with impunity while in office.

Yes, other former presidents also have done so, but Congress really ought to discourage that type of behavior whenever possible. The Constitution gave us three branches of government expressly so that they would try to keep each other honest.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

Trump can’t be allowed to run for office again

Regarding Bert Oshiro’s letter (“To heal divisions, stop impeachment trial,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25): Please explain why stopping the impeachment is a good idea. Does Oshiro not want Donald Trump to face the consequences for what he did? Trump is not God, and the sooner people stop stroking his ego, the better off we’ll all be.

Imagine what 2024 will look like if Trump runs again. Heaven forbid the chaos he would cause, knowing that his supporters are willing to let it happen. At least by being convicted, Trump won’t be able to run again. That alone is a good reason, not to mention future presidential candidates knowing that there are consequences for what they do.

I thought being a president was for the good of the people, not for the ego of one person. If someone causes serious damage to your family, would you not like justice for your family? And not say, “Oh, he moved out of town, so let’s move on?”

I’m just so tired of all the Republicans saying, “Oh, he is out of office, so let’s move on.”

Linda Ishikawa

Pearl City

