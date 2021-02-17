Letters: Courageous seniors get COVID vaccinations; Don’t give Proud Boys any more coverage; Aloha Tower terminus makes sense for rail

Thank you for the heartwarming front-page article on the high COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rate among kupuna and staff in Hawaii nursing homes (“Vaccine acceptance high in Hawaii nursing homes,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 14).

To read about the residents and staff who care enough about themselves and others to assume the tiny risk involved in getting the COVID vaccine was the best Valentine’s Day gift I could hope for.

In the last few weeks I’ve watched with admiration as our seniors line up to get their shots and then receive their dose with barely a flinch.

While it’s true that this is the generation most at risk of serious COVID illness, it’s also the generation that saw the devastating ravages of diseases like polio and the miracle of the vaccines that controlled, or even eliminated, those diseases in this country.

To those who doubt the necessity of the vaccine or who spread misinformation regarding its safety: Watch and learn. You are riding on the backs of these courageous patriots.

Marcy Wilhelm

Waipahu

Don’t give Proud Boys any more coverage

Concerning Hawaii’s “Proud Boys”: What a joke!

Please do us a great favor and further refrain from giving right-wing terrorists and white supremacists any more press in the future. That is exactly what they thrive on and spawn, and they do not belong in Hawaii of all places.

Instead, treat them more like the “ka ka roaches” they are, out of sight and out of our homes.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

Dems should have called witnesses during trial

Right after U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Donald Trump, he said Trump fed the rioters “wild falsehoods” and was “practically and morally responsible” for the assault on the U.S. Capitol during which a police officer was beaten to death. The real reason McConnell voted to acquit was because he would have lost his position as Republican Senate leader.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy were on separate phone calls with Trump during the assault, saying that Vice President Mike Pence’s life was in danger and asking Trump for help.

Yet Trump did nothing for hours and even tweeted more criticism against Pence for not overturning the fair election. Yet the Democrats refused to call these witnesses to prove Trump’s state of mind, criminal inaction and additional provocation of the assault.

Right-wing media always raises false equivalencies. Here is a real equivalence. Republicans know what is right, but they just don’t care. Democrats know what is right, but don’t bother to prove it.

Richard DeRobertis

Kailua

Public unions wield power over politicians

David Shapiro is correct that we have allowed a privileged class to rise above us: public employee union members (“Does Hawaii state government work for the public or for itself?,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 14).

They are the new plantation managers and lunas. They can’t be disciplined, transferred, furloughed or fired without administrative agony. Their employee rights are sanctified in contracts, regulations, laws and the state Constitution, all maintained by the fear that they inspire in local politicians.

Within their ranks are many dedicated, hard-working people who have to sustain their own commitment and morale because they are surrounded by cosseted colleagues and worn-out managers.

COVID-19 has highlighted how sad and sterile this all is and how incapable of remediation in our current state of political sclerosis and stunned lethargy.

David Lee

Makiki

Aloha Tower terminus makes sense for rail

I would like to know why the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation decided to go down Dillingham Boulevard when the main benefit would be to Honolulu Community College students?

Why not avoid the hassle and go down Nimitz Highway to Aloha Tower? There is room there for a turnaround and maintenance facilities.

This destination would be useful for any person working in the city. Also, since this is a main cruise terminal, it would be very useful for cruise passengers to use the rail system.

Aloha Tower could be the main transit hub for both the rail and the bus lines. Wouldn’t this make more sense than digging up Dillingham or going to Ala Moana?

Paul Chun

Niu Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter