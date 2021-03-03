Hawaii residents 70 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday; state receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The state has decided to open eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations early to residents 70 and older on Monday because of a substantial increase in the number of shots arriving in the islands.

It originally intended to expand the pool around mid-March.

“We are excited to be ahead of schedule and pleased that we can now provide another layer of protection to this vulnerable population,” Health Director Elizabeth Char said in a news release.

Up until now, the state reserved doses for health-care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, as well as frontline essential workers and kupuna 75 and older.

“We have vaccinated enough people in those groups that we are able to open eligibility to everyone 70 and above. We will closely monitor how quickly vaccines are used and may open to people age 65 and up and those in phase 1c in a couple of weeks,” Char added.

Hawaii received this week more than 67,000 shots, up from about 40,000 doses a month ago. In addition, federal approval of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also helping to accelerate the state’s vaccination timetable.

The DOH has received 5,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Oahu, with another 2,000 shots each being distributed to Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai. The shots will be used to immunize teachers and staff from the Department of Education this Friday. Dates for additional groups will be announced shortly, the DOH said.

“We must still wait our turn as our elders and frontline essential workers continue to be vaccinated, but we are thrilled others in our community will soon have access to these life-saving vaccines,” Char said.