CALENDAR
TODAY
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 6:35
p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
SOFTBALL
College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m.,
at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 6:35
p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BASKETBALL
Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,
7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff
Center.
SOFTBALL
College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m.,
at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
SWIMMING
ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha,
Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.