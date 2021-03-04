CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 6:35

p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m.,

at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 6:35

p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff

Center.

SOFTBALL

College: Washington at Hawaii, 6 p.m.,

at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING

ILH: Dual meets, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha,

Le Jardin, ‘Iolani.