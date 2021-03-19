Letters: White racism hinders reaching our potential; COVID relief will have to be repaid fivefold; Unemployed face long wait to get benefits

Verbal and physical assaults against Asians by whites have increased dramatically in the past year. Unfortunately, this racism against Asians occurs in Hawaii as well. My minister’s daughter was just recently verbally assaulted and demeaned while shopping. She was told to go back to where she came from. She was born and raised in Hawaii.

How can we deal with white racism in our nation and in Hawaii? I had a friend, a writer of ethnic studies, who said that Americans, especially white Americans, could be a strong, dynamic, healthy people if we could just overcome our racism and realize our “true” identity.

He believes that American character has not been a whites-only proposition. He believes that our character and values are multi-ethnic and multicultural. Native Americans, Black Americans, Latinx Americans, Asian Americans, have all contributed to who we are, and this should be celebrated, or at least recognized and appreciated.

White racism is keeping us from realizing our full potential, both as a people and as individuals.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

COVID relief will have to be repaid fivefold

The multiple calls for conservatives to not cash their COVID aid checks perfectly demonstrates the naiveté of liberals. As I explained to my children, this is not aid. It is a loan that we’ll all pay back fivefold in increased taxes and inflation.

Kris Schwengel

Hawaii Kai

Kupuna must compete with tourism workers

My husband and I were stunned when the state Department of Health decided to include restaurant, bar and hotel workers in group 1c.

In addition to the roughly 115,000 of those 65-70 years old, and the 340,000 with high-risk conditions, now those who truly need the vaccine to survive must compete with 80,000 bar, restaurant and hotel workers.

The 65-70 age group and those with underlying conditions like me, with Stage 4 cancer, who have been patiently waiting, now get to compete with 80,000 people for a limited supply of vaccines.

This is clearly putting the tourist industry front and center, directly against our local population. Once again the tourist industry seems to outshine our residents. Many of us have voiced disgust about environmental concerns, COVID disrespect, and general tourist disregard for anything. Have any of you ever heard us?

Is Lt. Gov. Josh Green a doctor, or a doctor of getting campaign donations? Which unions pledged support for him in future elections?

Kupuna remember. Everybody I know will remember. I will surely remember.

For shame.

Deborah McGuire

Kailua-Kona

Belief in God essential to American government

Ernie Saxton perpetuates several myths about our American form of government (“America is a democracy, not a Christian nation,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 16).

First, we are a republic with democratic institutions, not a democracy.

Second, the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, not freedom from religion. It’s true our government cannot establish a state religion, but belief in God is not a religion. Separation of church and state was derived from a Thomas Jefferson letter; it is not in the Constitution.

In fact, belief in God is essential to our government. That we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights makes God central to our government. John Adams, one of our founders, said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

It’s fact that America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and that God is essential to our government. In God we trust.

Rhoads E. Stevens

Hawaii Kai

Unemployed face long wait to get benefits

My husband has not received his unemployment payments since October 2020. We have sent a few emails and called several times a day, to no avail.

Have you tried calling the unemployment line? You can’t even get through to a person. There is a recording that says, “Due to high call volume, your call cannot be connected,” and then the line hangs up on you.

People have been waiting months for their unemployment benefits, and they’ve tried calling and emailing the unemployment office with no response from anyone.

What is the state doing to fix the situation? How long does it expect people to go without receiving any payments? My husband hasn’t received any payment for five months, and some people haven’t received any payment for a year.

How do you expect us to pay our bills? How do you expect us to buy groceries to eat? How can the state government be so inefficient?

No one cares about the rail bailout. Help Hawaii’s residents receive their payments!

Jen Manning

Wilhelmina Rise

Promoting chicken sandwiches unhealthy

It was disappointing to see the cover and a two-page article in CRAVE dedicated and promoting chicken sandwiches from fast-food giants (“What a haul: Spicy chicken sandwiches rule the roost,” Star-Advertiser, March 10).

There is so much talent with new chefs and eateries, including current restaurants trying to be creative and competitive with take-out against the behemoths like McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Popeye’s.

Hawaii has one of the highest incidents of hypertension, diabetes, renal and heart disease, and now higher risk to die of COVID if obese — these diseases being mostly diet-related. These behemoth corporations do not care and shamelessly laden their food with exorbitant amounts of sugar, fat and salt, not to mention preservatives.

Why did CRAVE exclude the ingredient content of these foods when other recipes from local establishments have theirs promoted? That would have at least educated your loyal readers for the better.

Geri Marullo R.N., Dr.PH.

Manoa

