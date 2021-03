Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), time TBA, at Hilo. SOFTBALL PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade (DH), time TBA, location TBA TENNIS Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis complex. VOLLEYBALL Big West men: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. WATER POLO College women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service