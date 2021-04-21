Hawaii is most expensive state in America for energy bills

Hawaii is the most expensive state for energy in the nation, with the highest average monthly eletricity bill, according to a report by Finder.com, an independent comparison platform.

According to Finder, the “Top 5” most expensive states for energy in the United States in 2021 are Hawaii, at No. 1, followed by Connecticut (No. 2), Pennsylvania (No. 3), Alabama (No. 4), and Massachusetts (No. 5).

The average monthly energy bill in Hawaii is at $321, or a whopping $3,856 a year, according to the platform’s analysis.

This comes as no surprise, given that Hawaii’s electrical rates have long been triple the costs of the national average.

Data came from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which places the average retail price of electricity in Hawaii at 28.7 cents per kilowatt-hour, compared to the U.S. average retail price of 10.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Hawaii, however, also leads the nation in percentage of residential electricity customers with roofstop solar systems.

The cheapest states for energy were Idaho, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Washington. In Idaho, the average monthly bill is just $104, or roughly $1,247 a year.

Finder.com, which is based in Australia, suggests buying energy efficient appliances, unplugging devices when not in use and exploring off-peak energy hours as a way to reduce energy bills.