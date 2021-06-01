Coast Guard rescues four who fell overboard off Portlock

The Coast Guard reported today that the crew of its Cutter Kimball rescued four people who fell overboard a 14-foot boat off Portlock Sunday.

The cutter’s small boat crew rescued the four, one of whom had minor injuries from the vessel’s propeller. They were brought safely to shore, where they were attended to by awaiting medical services.

A good Samaritan reported to the Coast Guard at 1:16 p.m. Sunday that an unmanned vessel was going in circles off Portlock and people were in the water nearby.

The Kimball’s small boat crew was nearby conducting Memorial Day weekend safety operations when they were called to the scene, rescued the mariners and got control of the vessel.

The boaters told the Coast Guard they were ejected from the boat when a large wake hit the vessel.

“On April 1, a new law requiring engine cut-off switches (ECOS) went into effect,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Chao, operations specialist for Sector Honolulu, said. “It’s always better to have more safety measures in place and this is a great way to maintain control of your vessel in the unpredictable ocean.”

This law applies to any motorized boat with three or more horsepower and is less than 26 feet long.

The operator of the boat with the installed ECOS must use the ECOS link by typically clipping a lanyard with the link to the operator’s person.

If the operator falls off or is thrown from the vessel, the engine will cut off, preventing the driver from contacting a dangerous spinning propeller, and would allow the operator to safely return to the vessel.