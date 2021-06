Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

FRANCIS HYDE I’I BOWN FOUR-BALL MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, At Ala Wai Golf Course Finals Championship Flight Shawn Sakoda-Marc Arakaki def. Blaze Akana-Peter Jung, 2 and 1 A Flight Michael Wolfe-Andrew Hopoi def. Gregg Fujie-Marc Higuchi, 7 and 6 B Flight Dexter Chun-Charles Abanes def. Jimmy Takahashi-Carlton Tanabe, 4 and 3 Senior Flight Scott Ichimura-Mike Kawate def. Bobby Matsui-Eric Takaki, 19 holes

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service