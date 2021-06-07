FRANCIS HYDE I’I BOWN FOUR-BALL MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, At Ala Wai Golf Course Finals Championship Flight Shawn Sakoda-Marc Arakaki def. Blaze Akana-Peter Jung, 2 and 1 A Flight Michael Wolfe-Andrew Hopoi def. Gregg Fujie-Marc Higuchi, 7 and 6 B Flight Dexter Chun-Charles Abanes def. Jimmy Takahashi-Carlton Tanabe, 4 and 3 Senior Flight Scott Ichimura-Mike Kawate def. Bobby Matsui-Eric Takaki, 19 holes

