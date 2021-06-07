comscore Scoreboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard

  • Today
  • Updated 9:33 pm

GOLF

FRANCIS HYDE I’I BOWN FOUR-BALL MATCH PLAY
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, At Ala Wai Golf Course
Finals
Championship Flight
Shawn Sakoda-Marc Arakaki def. Blaze Akana-Peter Jung, 2 and 1
A Flight
Michael Wolfe-Andrew Hopoi def. Gregg Fujie-Marc Higuchi, 7
and 6
B Flight
Dexter Chun-Charles Abanes def. Jimmy Takahashi-Carlton Tanabe,
4 and 3
Senior Flight
Scott Ichimura-Mike Kawate def. Bobby Matsui-Eric Takaki, 19
holes

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 7, 2021
Next Story
Curtis Murayama: Hawaii’s pioneers built girls wrestling
Looking Back

Scroll Up