GOLF
FRANCIS HYDE I’I BOWN FOUR-BALL MATCH PLAY
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, At Ala Wai Golf Course
Finals
Championship Flight
Shawn Sakoda-Marc Arakaki def. Blaze Akana-Peter Jung, 2 and 1
A Flight
Michael Wolfe-Andrew Hopoi def. Gregg Fujie-Marc Higuchi, 7
and 6
B Flight
Dexter Chun-Charles Abanes def. Jimmy Takahashi-Carlton Tanabe,
4 and 3
Senior Flight
Scott Ichimura-Mike Kawate def. Bobby Matsui-Eric Takaki, 19
holes
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.