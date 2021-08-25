Letters: We need to see plan for fighting delta variant; Get vaccinated, act unvaccinated; Police officers have right to defend selves

Richard Borreca accused Gov. David Ige of indecision (“Gov. Ige’s handling of COVID-19 hobbled by indecision, inadequate staffers,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Aug. 22).

In truth, we don’t know if he has decided a future course for Hawaii based on the growing spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Our governor is not communicating with us.

The case numbers are on an upward track. Hawaii is not Florida or Texas; we will at some point react to preserve life and health — one hopes.

Not only is delta deadly for the unvaccinated, it represents a clear threat to children and vaccinated adults. There are children with vascular problems, children who have kidney damage or heart damage due to the virus.

What happened to the tier system? We need to see the plan. Like it or not, we should see it.

Larry Geller

Downtown Honolulu

Get vaccinated, act unvaccinated

The editorial, “Get vaccinated and more” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Aug. 21), captures what is needed to get Hawaii out of the current COVID-19 crisis caused by the delta variant.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has an expression, “Get vaccinated, act unvaccinated.” Before COVID-19, people dealing with the aftereffects of cancer have practiced physical distancing and other preventive measures, due to weakened immune systems.

Now, some people with immune system issues cannot develop COVID-19 antibodies even though they are vaccinated. Even a third vaccination may not help some of these people.

So, whether or not you think it is a good idea to be vaccinated, think of others in the community who remain at risk.

Being socially responsible means you care for and protect other people who can’t develop immunity. If these people with weakened immune systems catch COVID-19, they will likely end up in the hospital and many will die.

Can someone who does not get vaccinated, for whatever reason, justify watching at-risk people like this get sick and die?

Get vaccinated! Act unvaccinated!

Bruce Fink

Makiki

Will the unvaccinated carry scarlet letter?

Are we going to wear the scarlet letter for vaccinations or the yellow V arm bands, perhaps sewn to our clothes so everyone knows we are not vaccinated?

I am vaccinated but I do not wish to see America take these great strides backward in freedom.

Kevin Fonseca

McCully-Moiliili

War profits only those who make the weapons

Following in the footsteps of the British and Russians, Americans and their allies are the latest to learn the hard lesson of challenging Afghanistan’s reputation as the “graveyard of empires.”

In its retreat, the United States also is contributing heavily to the land’s “graveyard of weapons,” leaving behind billions of dollars in armaments for the Taliban, ISIS, or others falling heir to the abandoned treasure.

The Indian author, Arundhati Roy, wrote: “Once weapons were manufactured to fight wars; now wars are manufactured to sell weapons.” The world’s arms merchants are not lamenting our Afghanistan loss; they are gearing up for the next in an endless chain of wars, for which we appear to be manufacturing yet another enemy.

If the string of recent reports by Star-Advertiser military reporter, William Cole, is any indication, that next war may be with China.

If we think Afghanistan has been a disaster, let us think twice before leaping into the China abyss.

Surely there are diplomatic channels more productive than wasting additional billions on weapons of war.

Wally Inglis

Palolo Valley

Police officers have right to defend selves

It was a relief to see the three Honolulu Police Department officers cleared of prosecution for murder in the shooting of a 16-year-old suspect (“3 Honolulu police officers cleared in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 19). I believe the officers’ actions were justified by the circumstances.

Recalling the ambush incidents of the two police officers on Hibiscus Lane at Diamond Head and of the Hawaii island officer in Kau, self-preservation for police officers is imperative.

It is hoped that this case strengthens police enforcement in deterring criminal behavior.

Law and order should prevail.

Les Nakasone

Niu Valley

Sykap case shows why children should obey

It is so obvious I’m hesitant to suggest it, but I will.

The court’s decision to not prosecute the three Honolulu police officers, whether you agree or not — and I do — provides yet another opportunity for parents to stress to their children why criminal behavior should be avoided (“3 Honolulu police officers cleared in fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 19).

Stealing someone’s car, fleeing from police and brandishing a firearm, real or fake, is clearly unacceptable behavior regardless of the circumstances. That it can result in a bad outcome for everyone is hardly surprising.

This isn’t “boys will be boys,” or sowing wild oats.

Kenneth F. Nelson

Waipahu

