Off the News: Anti-Semitic flyers intolerable

“Free speech” can be invoked to defend the full spectrum of views, but hate speech crosses the line.

In the tumult over COVID-19 and vaccines, it is not surprising to see protesters take a raucous stand, like one last week outside the home of Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who is central to the state’s pandemic policymaking.

But when it turns so ugly that Green, who is Jewish, has to confront anti-Semitic flyers posted in his neighborhood, that should be intolerable anywhere, in Hawaii most of all.

Saving Queen Theater on Waialae

Following introduction of a recent resolution requesting Honolulu Hale to take steps to acquire the deteriorating Queen Theater on Waialae Avenue, the reclusive owner’s daughter, Adoree Yu, made a surprise appearance at last week’s Kaimuki Neighborhood Board and announced she’s now focused on renovation and finding an appropriate tenant.

Let’s hope that Yu’s plans swiftly and clearly align with those proposed by the Friends of Queen Theater — a group that wants to see the 85-year-old historic site restored as a multipurpose venue for the community to use for performing arts and other functions.