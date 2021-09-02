Letters: COVID-19 spreads on confusion, indecision; Illegal parties thrive on lack of law enforcement; We cannot fight wars with half-measures

Previously, government and health officials warned us that hospital capacity would be severely stretched at the 200-300 mark and keeping hospitalizations low were critically important to the state’s health. Now, Lt. Gov. Josh Green has said that 700-710 COVID-19 hospital patients would be doable. Simultaneously, he proposes a three-day “pause,” because Hawaii cannot continue at these levels of disease. No wonder people are confused.

The delta variant is much more contagious — I get it. Still, what happened to the priorities and criteria that were set earlier in the pandemic, proclaiming that government’s most important function is ensuring public safety? Inconsistent priorities, stupid behaviors and lack of will by indecisive leaders and irresponsible people have created this dangerous situation.

Tragically, even immediate action to limit COVID-19 spread is too late for too many. The damage has already been done. Quicker, decisive action by government might have safeguarded lives that are now lost. Shame on you.

Les Inouye

Manoa

Resume pre-arrival testing to catch virus

The state’s COVID-19 website features a graph of new cases in Hawaii from March 21 to Aug. 21. From March to the end of June, there was some variation but the numbers remained relatively low. In July there was a breathtaking increase in new COVID-19 cases. So what happened?

On July 8, the requirement for pre- arrival COVID-19 testing was dropped. Here’s a solution that seems to have eluded everyone in state government: Bring back pre-arrival testing.

Mr. Governor? Mr. Lt. Governor? Anyone? I don’t understand why this hasn’t been done in view of the dangerous situation we are in.

Robert Langen, M.D.

Hawaii Kai

Vaccine card should be necessary identification

Hospitals across the state are filling up with COVID-19 patients. If health care workers are required to get the vaccine to work, why are hospitals accepting non-vaccinated patients?

If you are not vaccinated you should not be allowed to enter a hospital, sick or healthy. Someone who thinks, “my body, my choice,” is only thinking about themselves — I, me, mine. They are not thinking about anybody else.

Do not tax our health care system if you do not have a vaccine card. A vaccine card should be like a driver’s license or state ID. You should carry it everywhere. Hospitals should be caring for other patients who need care, treatment and surgery for cancer and other illnesses.

Bruce Kouch

Manoa

Illegal parties thrive on lack of law enforcement

The Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline super-spreader event is infuriating (“4 cited after hundreds attend unauthorized event at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 29). Just four people held responsible for an event attended by hundreds is atrocious.

Why aren’t the city and the state taking more severe action against those who are choosing to ignore the rules? I am not suggesting jail time, but there should be substantial fines for those who think they are entitled and do not need to follow the rules.

I am very angry and disappointed that the city and state seem to be making a lot of noise and not taking these actions more seriously. Until that changes, our current environment is not going to change. Our government is failing in its duty to keep our community safe.

How sad that just six weeks ago we were on the path to recovery.

Karen Miller

Waimanalo

Don’t allow scofflaws to break COVID-19 rules

The news that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Honolulu police broke up a party of 300 to 400 people on the Kaiwi coast on Saturday came on the same day that the reported new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii spiked to the unbelievable high of 1,678 (“4 cited after hundreds attend unauthorized event at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 29).

Amazingly, only four citations were issued to the partygoers. What is the point of having a law if it isn’t going to be enforced? If people can break COVID-related rules with impunity, then people will continue to flout the rules, and the COVID-19 surge will continue to spike into the stratosphere.

Dawn Garbeil

Kailua

Unvaccinated should pay own medical bills

Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine: When did personal choice become more important than public safety?

Me, myself and I are thinking about staying at home until there is no more COVID-19. Give the majority of the people the right to life. The people who choose not to get vaccinated should pay their medical bills in full. That is their choice!

Paul Tamaru

Kailua

We cannot fight wars with half-measures

One way in which the war in Afghanistan isn’t like the Vietnam War: We now have modern communications and surveillance technology. Satellites, drones and smart phones make it hard for an army to do things secretly. We have all but lost a key tactic in war — the element of surprise. And the opinion of the public via social media can have an almost instantaneous effect on the politics of war.

Napoleon said that “half-measures lose all in war.” We will lack the needed commitment in any war that isn’t truly necessary. We will “satisfice,” try to have things both ways, to do a half- measure of war. And the moment we decide not to do all that must be done to win, we will lose someday.

Lesson learned? I hope so.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

Afghans squandered 20 years of U.S. support

James Roller hit the bullseye (“Afghans to blame for country’s troubles,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 29).

The Afghans deserve some responsibility for the ongoing chaos in their country. They had 20 years to build their country but expected the U.S. to bear the full brunt of securing them. That’s 20 years too many. And where’s the world in all this?

Delwyn Ching

Mililani

