Off the News: Look out for large groups

It’s the third day of the Labor Day weekend, which means we must all still refrain from irresponsible holiday gathering. And, let’s help each other from getting out of control and possibly spreading the highly contagious coronavirus.

To that end, contact the state via its hotline at (808) 643-DLNR, or the free DLNRTip app, if too-large gatherings pop up at state parks and shorelines. Officials say they are ready to enforce regulations and seize any items — tents, generators and sound equipment — used to facilitate large gatherings.

Beyond this weekend, keep that hotline handy, since vigilance surely will be needed well past this holiday.

Cool the vaccination rhetoric

Brickbats have been flying at City Hall. Mayor Rick Blangiardi bristled Thursday when City Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi faulted his “divisive” rhetoric on vaccinations.

It’s been tense lately. Blangiardi, an outspoken advocate for businesses, now sees hospital beds filling up. He is rightly pressing to boost vaccinations as a way out of this crisis.

But perhaps these issues, contentious as they are, would resolve better if people on both sides would speak freely, but watch their caustic tone and employ some mutual respect.