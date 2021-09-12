CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Challenge—Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

MONDAY

GOLF

College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.