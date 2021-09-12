CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
College women: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaii Challenge—Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m.; Montana State Billings vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.
MONDAY
GOLF
College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
