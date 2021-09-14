Letters: ‘Crisis standards’ based on outdated information; Market may force issue of COVID vaccinations; Brave 9/11 men, women remembered forever

The Star-Advertiser reported on a year-old version of Hawaii’s “crisis standards of care” plan, which indicated that “if there are not enough resources to provide to all patients within a priority group, younger patients will be prioritized. Age is used only in a tie- breaking situation” (Star-Advertiser, “Crisis of care,” Sept. 12).

In essence, let the old folks die. This plan precedes vaccines, proven drug therapies, the highly infectious delta surge and more, which have changed the equation.

Meanwhile, those opposed to masks and vaccines are creating havoc in our hospitals. While I oppose rationing, if it comes to pass, then all unvaccinated persons who are eligible for the vaccine should be placed at the back of the line. No exceptions. They are the villains in the new delta surge and they should not be rewarded for their criminal actions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that they are 11 times more likely to die than the vaccinated.

Lynne Matusow

Chinatown

Decisions about care, not just about age

The article, “Crisis of care” (Star- Advertiser, Sept. 12), said that “Hawaii is not yet rationing health care, but patients 65 and older could be denied medical assistance under certain provisions of the state’s ‘crisis standards of care’ plan if the current COVID-19 surge escalates.”

It should be noted that the vast majority of our kupuna are fully vaccinated. As we know, fully vaccinated people can have breakthrough cases that could require hospitalization.

Consider this scenario: an unvaccinated patient who is 40 years old and a 65-year-old who is fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated 65-year-old has a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 40-year-old unvaccinated patient contracted the virus due to not following guidelines (mask wearing, social distancing) to substantially lower the risk of infection. It appears the 65-year-old patient who diligently followed all guidelines should have the priority for care. The decision should not be based only on age.

Gov. David Ige should reconsider his “quietly” signed order releasing health care workers from liability related to “crisis of care.” Do what is morally right for all citizens.

Terri Jones

Koko Kai

Market may force issue of COVID vaccinations

Regarding what politicians couldn’t do, the media couldn’t sway, the scientist and doctors couldn’t convince: The market will adjust behavior.

Restricted health care access, higher insurance premiums and pandemic-related inflation will and does hurt our pockets. Freedom of choice isn’t free. It has a cost-benefit relation.

Humans can rant, rave and disagree all they want, but when they wonder where all the money went, then they will change their behavior.

The market will correct us — hopefully.

Russell Tong

Nuuanu

How do we benefit from losing 4 telescopes?

Why does no one explain the benefits to science, Hawaii citizens and Native Hawaiians that come from reducing the number of telescopes on Mauna Kea from 13 to nine (“Draft plan for Mauna Kea aims ‘to do less,’” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12)?

Those in charge say the intent is to reduce the footprint on Mauna Kea, an idea the “public has clearly been articulating.” That does not seem an accurate assessment of the public’s attitude regarding the Mauna Kea telescopes. It may be accurate for a small vocal group that wants all telescopes removed.

But the vast majority of Hawaii residents want to promote more science on this beautiful mountain.

So, again, please explain the benefits of reducing the number of telescopes from 13 to nine.

Robert Maynard

Kailua

Brave 9/11 men, women remembered forever

Twenty years after 9/11:

We won. We remain victorious. We’re still standing and we remain united as one.

To the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives: We salute you. You never will be forgotten. You always will be remembered. Your bravery has given us pride to be Americans!

Jean Jeremiah

Kakaako

Thiessen rants about Biden, ignores GOP

I read Marc Thiessen’s partisan rant (“Biden should stay away from Ground Zero on Sept. 11,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10).

Man, what a hit job. He accused the president of everything from treason to murder. He further said that President Joe Biden compromised our national security and disgraced our country abroad.

This from a man whose political party hails the jailed insurrectionists from the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol as heroes and patriots and, along with Donald Trump, is promoting the notion that our election was rigged and Trump is the legitimate president.

I can’t imagine a more seditious belief than that. Please do not be duped by these MAGA ideologues. Don’t believe the Big Lie.

Thomas Powers

Kailua-Kona

Homeless raise stress of walking for exercise

While I certainly do appreciate your articles on health and the benefits of walking (“Keep those numbers healthy,” Star-Advertiser, Extra Health, Aug. 16), I myself have some concerns.

While I certainly believe in eating healthy, exercise and the benefits of walking, lately when I am walking, I feel as if my safety is in jeopardy and that I am taking my life in my hands.

With the number of homeless people everywhere I go, I feel my levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone, going up. By the time I get home, I am grateful that I made it back safely.

I feel this offsets the benefits of my walking. I can only imagine how our elderly kupuna feel!

Antoinette Papa

McCully-Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter