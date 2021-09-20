City to resume classes at Honolulu parks this fall, with new rules for entering indoor facilities

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will open its first phase of online and in-person registration today for fall classes offered in accordance with Safe Access Oahu restrictions.

There will still be a wide variety of classes available this fall — from archery to swimming, tai chi, volleyball and ukulele — for all ages, both in person and online.

The number of registrants, however, will be restricted due to gathering limitations, officials said, depending on how class is being conducted.

Use of indoor facilities will also be limited, and permitting guidelines will be modified.

The majority of the classes are being offered free of charge, with registration accepted online starting at 4 p.m. today at pros.hnl.info. In-person registration is required for classes requiring payment at the park where the class is held.

To enter indoor DPR facilities, staff, contract workers, volunteers, and the public must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and corresponding identification, unless they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

For members of the public, the negative COVID-19 test must be taken within 48 hours of entry into the covered premises. For staff, contract workers, and volunteers, the negative COVID-19 test must be taken within seven days of entry into covered premises.

Both must also show ID information matching that of the negative COVID-19 test.

Anyone under the age of 12, or in a covered premise for 15 minutes or less per 24-hour period, is exempt.

Proof of full vaccination may be provided with a hard copy of the state-approved vaccination card, a photo, or digital copy of the vaccination card. Some, but not all, DPR facilities will accept QR codes from the Hawaii SMART Health Card application, parks officials said.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status at park bathroom buildings, pool bathrooms, and changing areas, as well as the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve educational theatre.

For permitted indoor activities, the permittee is responsible for compliance with the Safe Access Oahu program and current gathering limitations, including confirming proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all of park users prior to the start of their permitted activity.

More information on the rules is available at oneoahu.org/reopening-strategy. Applications for city park facilities and information on COVID-modified permitting guidelines is available at bit.ly/COVIDpermits.

“All of these updates are designed to help keep our community safe, while continuing to provide enjoyable recreational opportunities to our park users in a comfortable environment,” said DPR in a news release.

Fall classes and programs, which will be using some indoor facilities, are scheduled to begin by Oct. 4.

Online and in-person registration dates are divided by geographic park districts according to the timetable below:

ONLINE REGISTRATION

Begins at 4 p.m. today for the following districts:

>> District I (Hawaii Kai to McCully) and District II (Makiki to Aiea)

Begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday

>> District III (Pearl Ridge to Waianae to Wahiawa)

>> District IV (Waialua to Waimanalo)

>> District V (Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park)

IN-PERSON REGISTRATION

Begins 4 to 7 p.m. today and continues 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday

>> District I and District II

Available 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday

>> District III, District IV, and District V