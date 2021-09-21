Off the News: Green light for foreign tourists?

The imminent easing of travel restrictions for foreigners entering the U.S., starting in November, is being hailed by many nationally. Basically, foreign travelers would be allowed into the U.S. if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said Monday.

But it remains to be seen how Hawaii will adjust its Safe Travels Program, which has its own strict layers of rules for arrivals. Currently here, a pretravel COVID-19 test and a 10-day quarantine applies to foreign arrivals — but that quarantine part is waived for negative testers from Japan, South Korea, Canada, Taiwan and French Polynesia.

Bring your vaccine card and ID

Well over 100,000 people have uploaded vaccine card images to travel.hawaii.gov and verified them as part of the state’s new Hawaii SMART Health Card program restricting access at some venues. They then can access a QR code stored under the SMART section of the site. Greeters at venues can scan the code with a special SMART app.

But a lot of places aren’t bothering with the app, so the really smart thing would be to have the card or its image ready to show as well. And don’t forget your photo ID.