Letters: HART’s only solution is to spend more money; Oceanit’s COVID-19 test fades from headlines; Critique didn’t mention isolation of hospitals

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has no answers for wheels, doors, tracks and so many other issues over the past years. Add third-grade arithmetic, basic planning, map reading and simple ethics to that list and there’s still more with no answers from the unaccountable HART and leadership — except for more money. That has been HART’s answer to just about everything: The desire for more money. Your money.

Do any of our elected representatives have any answers? Or are they just too willing to hand over more of your money so their names will be etched on a brass plaque somewhere along the final route, now delayed to 2031, but likely even much later?

Joel Brilliant

Hawaii Kai

Medicare should be able to negotiate drug prices

Did you know federal law prohibits Medicare from negotiating drug price discounts even though the federal government is the biggest buyer of drugs in the world?

That’s why Americans pay three times what people in other countries pay for the same prescription drugs.

I know that’s true firsthand. My brand-name cancer drug costs a little less than $16,000 per weekly treatment. I pay 10% and Medicare taxpayers pay the rest.

I have no choice but to pay. Not paying means I will likely die sooner. I am able to use my savings to pay my co-pay, but not all kupuna have that option, and it’s not just cancer drugs. It’s easy to see why some kupuna have to choose between medication and food or rent.

It’s not a free market when you have no choice.

Masato Inaba

Makiki

Case stands up to Biden’s reckless deficit spending

There’s a rather odd narrative blaming the Republicans for stonewalling the raising of our debt ceiling. How can that be so, when Democrats control both houses of Congress?

The truth lies in the fact that even levelheaded Democrats oppose President Joe Biden’s dangerously reckless deficit spending. And our local Democrats’ gang-like mentality is targeting Hawaii’s only congressional representative having the guts to stand for what is right: U.S. Rep. Ed Case.

Gene Dumaran

Ewa Beach

Oceanit’s COVID-19 test fades from headlines

Whatever happened to the COVID-19 ASSURE test kit that was being developed by Oceanit here in Hawaii? It was described as “a simple, fast, and affordable test that detects viruses without having to draw blood or swab high up the nasal passage. It requires no special or complex equipment, and no training is required to use an ASSURE test kit. Additionally, it can provide virus test results within just minutes.”

Oceanit reportedly had all the technology fully developed and only needed to get it into production.

For quite a while Oceanit was getting significant media coverage by the Star-Advertiser and TV stations. And then it dropped off the radar.

Just imagine if ASSURE had been available at our airport for incoming passengers — a test done with results available in minutes. There would be no need for any quarantining, except for those who failed, and there would be no frustration by incoming tourists trying to get a test before departing for Hawaii.

I’m thinking it’s time for an update by the Star-Advertiser, investigating why it never became a product, never available to our citizens.

Roger Garrett

Kapahulu

Murayama right about restrictions on UH fans

The commentary by Curtis Murayama was spot-on awesome (“Data shows that state should allow fans back into the stands,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 4). I totally agree with his position that the state administration should loosen up and allow fans to attend games. I am sure the vast majority of Hawaii residents feel likewise.

My only disappointment was that Murayama was too nice in blaming the state administration in lieu of calling out Gov. David Ige for this stupid stance.

James Nakasone

Mililani Mauka

Critique didn’t mention isolation of hospitals

I see that the Star-Advertiser’s in-house epidemiologist, sports editor Curtis Murayama, has weighed in on COVID-19 protections (“Data shows that state should allow fans back into the stands,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 4).

While I happen to agree with his conclusion, I’m not an epidemiologist so it would have been helpful if Murayama had cited any local epidemiologist to support our case. Otherwise he cites a bunch of statistics, some of them contradictory, without any reference to Hawaii’s special situation: our hospitalization isolation. Just check out Alaska for the alternative, where crisis standards of care are in effect.

Sam Pooley

Manoa

No rational basis for COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. David Ige forfeited his opportunity to issue rational restrictions after admitting his office has no metrics to determine what restrictions are justifiable. Mayor Rick Blangiardi has shown that his sole aim is to open businesses without regard to other important factions in our community.

The severe restrictions on University of Hawaii and high school athletics are a prime example of their ineptitude. Rather than ban fans altogether, they should have allowed family and students who are vaccinated to attend games. The resulting impacts from any spread, or the lack of spread, would have been the justification for reapplying restrictions or for opening up more seats.

Their edicts for “all or nothing” is an insult to our intelligence. Let family and student support their teams.

Clyde Fuse

Mililani

