Visitor, 53, dies of possible drowning at beach in Kaanapali

The Maui Fire Department reported today the death of a 53-year-old male visitor who possibly drowned Tuesday in waters off Kaanapali.

Bystanders pulled the unresponsive man from the water Tuesday afternoon and performed CPR.

MFD received the call at 3:35 p.m. for a possible drowning at the beach fronting 104 Kaanapali Shores Place, which is the address of Kaanapali Beach Club by Diamond Resorts.

Fire personnel and medics arrived and took over the CPR efforts, but could not revive the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death and identity has yet to be released.