Prep football special: The best of the best in Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State 2021
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO
Pictured are Kahuku Offensive Player of the Year Kainoa Carvalho, left, and Kahuku Defensive Player of the Year Liona Lefau.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree