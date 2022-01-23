Prep football special: The best of the best in Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 2021 All-Star football special section by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

ALL-STAR FOOTBALL SPECIAL SECTION BY THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER

JAMM AQUINO/JAN. 10



ALL-STATE OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Kainoa Carvalho made all the right moves

Kainoa Carvalho played in Utah when football in Hawaii was shut down, but the elusive Kahuku star is glad he came back.

A LOOK AT THE ALL-STATE OFFENSE:

A look at the 14 selections to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Offense.

JAMM AQUINO/JAN. 10



ALL-STATE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

No ’backer was better than Liona Lefau

Liona Lefau is “just scary” with a motor to roam from sideline to sideline to stop ball carriers in their tracks, while also being an offensive weapon.

A LOOK AT THE ALL-STATE DEFENSE:

A look at the 14 selections to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Defense.

JAMM AQUINO/JAN. 10



COACH OF THE YEAR:

Sterling Carvalho molded talent into a title

The Coach of the Year also introduced a new brand of football at Kahuku.

JAMM AQUINO/JAN. 10



OIA DIVISION ALL-STARS—OPEN DIVISION:

Kahuku was strong across the board in all-OIA Open Division

The dominance of state champion Kahuku was evidenced by its sweep of the major awards on this year’s Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State team.

STAR-ADVERTISER



OIA DIVISION ALL-STARS—DIVISION I:

Roosevelt’s Kaeo Akana wins in runaway, Moanalua’s Jayce Bareng tops in all-OIA Division I

STAR-ADVERTISER



OIA DIVISION ALL-STARS—DIVISION II:

Record-breakers lead way in all-OIA Division II

STAR-ADVERTISER



ILH DIVISION ALL-STARS—OPEN DIVISION:

Saint Louis’ AJ Bianco, Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti reliable assets in all-ILH Open Division

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / DECEMBER 2021



ILH DIVISION ALL-STARS—DIVISION I/II:

‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II

Back to top of page

Related stories

>> No ’backer was better than Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, the All-State Defensive Player of the Year

>> Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho made all the right moves to earn All-State Offensive Player of the Year

>> Fun facts about the 14 players on the Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Defense team

>> Fun facts about the 14 players on Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Offense team

>> Coach of the Year Sterling Carvalho molded talent into a state title for Kahuku

>> Saint Louis’ AJ Bianco, Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti reliable assets in all-ILH Open Division

>> ‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II

>> Kahuku was strong across the board in all-OIA Open Division

>> Roosevelt’s Kaeo Akana wins in runaway, Moanalua’s Jayce Bareng in close voting in all-OIA Division I

>> Record-breakers lead way in all-OIA Division II