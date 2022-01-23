comscore ‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / DECEMBER 2021 ‘Iolani’s Brody Bantolina (1) rushes for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Aiea Na Alii at the HHSAA 2021 First Hawaiian Bank Football Championships Division I semifinals tournament.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Pictured are ‘Iolani Offensive Player of the Year Brody Bantolina, ‘Iolani Defensive Player of the Year Stirling Sakashita and ‘Iolani Coach of the Year Wendell Look.

The Raiders swept the top individual awards, with running back Brody Bantolina and hybrid Stirling Sakashita nabbing the offensive and defensive player of the year awards. Read more

