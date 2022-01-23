‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wendell Look’s done a lot of winning in his 30 seasons leading the ‘Iolani football team.

Arguably no season has tested him like the one he had this past year, which left him emotional after the team’s win over Lahainaluna to claim the first Division I state title in school history.

A long journey that has included a lot of practice time without knowing when the next game will be played culminated in a perfect 11-0 season.

The Raiders swept the top individual awards, with running back Brody Bantolina and hybrid Stirling Sakashita nabbing the offensive and defensive player of the year awards.

The Raiders played the first game in more than 600 days on Oahu when they shut out Damien on a hot August afternoon at Kozuki Stadium.

Almost a full four months later, they closed the year playing one of the most satisfying wins of Look’s 217 overall when they thumped Lahainaluna and capped back-to-back wins in the state tournament without allowing a single point.

‘Iolani recorded six shutouts and didn’t allow more than 14 points to any team other than Kamehameha’s and Saint Louis’ secondary teams.

Sakashita was a big reason why, along with the six other defensive players he played alongside who made the all-league first team.

Bantolina’s season of 24 rushing touchdowns and more than 1,200 rushing yards was helped out by an offensive line that had three players selected to the first team.

‘Iolani’s spectacular play on special teams was also rewarded, with Sakashita earning top returner status while kicker Allison Chang and punter Mason Mizuta earned first-team honors.

ILH DIVISION I AND DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Rayne Passi | ‘Iolani | 5-11 | 225 | 12

>> OL | Tristan Kim | ‘Iolani | 5-9 | 180 | 12

>> OL | Rustyn Ah Yat | Damien | 5-11 | 245 | 12

>> OL | Luke Ravizza | ‘Iolani | 6-0 | 175 | 11

>> OL | Sone Sanerivi Saint Louis | I-AA | 6-2 | 320 | 9

>> RB | Brody Bantolina | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 160 | 12

>> RB | Joshua Arcayena | Pac-Five | 5-9 | 195 | 12

>> REC | Kai Preusser | ‘Iolani | 5-11 | 175 | 12

>> REC | Onosai Salanoa | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-10 | 170 | 9

>> REC | Kache Kaio | Saint Louis | I-AA | 6-1 | 200 | 10

>> QB | Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele | Saint Louis | I-AA | 6-3 | 235 | 9

>> U | Sylas Alaimalo | Damien | 5-8 | 185 | 9

>> K | Allison Chang | ‘Iolani | 5-5 | 145 | 11

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Haaheo Dela Cruz | ‘Iolani | 6-1 | 195 | 11

>> DL | Jayce “Jboy” Jay-Pedro | Damien | 6-3 | 190 | 12

>> DL | Nikolas Kim | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 190 | 12

>> DL | Pupualii Sepulona | Saint Louis| I-AA | 6-2 | 190 | 9

>> LB | Stirling Sakashita | ‘Iolani | 5-10 | 165 | 12

>> LB | Ryan Tsuruda | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 180 | 12

>> LB | Jacob Gaudi | ‘Iolani | 5-9 | 170 | 11

>> DB | Asher Matsui | ‘Iolani | 5-9 | 155 | 11

>> DB | Bronson Morioka | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 155 | 11

>> DB | Ezekiel Rodrigues | Pac-Five | 6-0 | 175 | 11

>> DB | TJ (Trhijton) Setik | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-9 | 155 | 10

>> U | Josh Arcayena | Pac-Five | 5-9 | 195 | 12

>> P | Mason Mizuta | ‘Iolani | 6-0 | 165 | 12

>> RET | Stirling Sakashita | ‘Iolani | 5-10 | 165 | 12

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Duke Mobley | Pac-Five | 6-3 | 215 | 11

>> OL | Blaze Manley | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-9 | 145 | 9

>> OL | Jahsiah Jahsiah | Pac-Five | 5-10 | 200 | 11

>> OL | Ezekiel Salanoa | Saint Louis | I-AA | 6-1 | 330 | 10

>> OL | Brodie Iwasaki | ‘Iolani | 5-4 | 195 | 10

>> RB | Moe Passi | Kamehameha I-AA | 6-0 | 190 | 10

>> RB | Chevas Gregory Jr. | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-9 | 185 | 9

>> REC | Taniela Taliauli | ‘Iolani | 5-11 | 165 | 10

>> REC | Ty Perkins | Kamehameha | I-AA | 5-7 | 150 | 9

>> REC | Tristan Martinez | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 155 | 11

>> QB | Micah Hoomanawanui | ‘Iolani | 5-11 | 165 | 11

>> U | Aizek Kaanoi | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-7 | 160 | 9

>> K | Makena Kauai | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-5 | 125 | 9

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Prince Seiuli | Saint Louis | I-AA | 6-0 | 220 | 10

>> DL | Casey Honbo | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 165 | 11

>> DL | Tristan Waiamau-Galindo | Kamehameha | I-AA | 6-2 | 200 | 10

>> DL | Braeden Faurot | Damien | 6-0 | 195 | 12

>> LB | Dallas Pelan-Talalotu | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-10 | 175 | 9

>> LB | Lai Quon-Kaleiopu | Kamehameha | I-AA | 5-8 | 165 | 10

>> LB | Kahiau Young | Damien | 5-10 | 185 | 12

>> DB | Mason Mizuta | ‘Iolani | 6-0 | 165 | 12

>> DB | Braydon Morioka | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 150 | 11

>> DB | Zanden Willis | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-10 | 160 | 9

>> DB | Alika Harbottle | Kamehameha | I-AA | 5-9 | 160 | 10

>> U | Chad Schmidt | Pac-Five | 5-6 | 170 | 12

>> P | Kapono Rivera | Saint Louis | I-AA | 5-7 | 160 | 9

>> RET | Nui Kaapana | Kamehameha | I-AA | 5-4 | 135 | 9

