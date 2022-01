Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Meet the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year: Liona Lefau. He is “just scary” with a motor to roam from sideline to sideline to stop ball carriers in their tracks, while also being an offensive weapon. Read more

Returning blocked punts for touchdowns.

Returning interceptions for scores. Catching deep passes for more points — six receiving TDs this season. Linebacker/slotback Liona Lefau was an active young man this fall and winter, chasing ballcarriers, sacking quarterbacks and serving as virtually a positionless playmaker for Kahuku’s unmatched defensive unit.

The Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year is only a junior and the best is yet to come after Kahuku won its first Open Division state championship.

He played some of his best football in the state final against four-time defending champion Saint Louis, returning a blocked punt by teammate Leonard Ah You 19 yards for a TD, coming up with an interception, catching two passes for 36 yards and leading Big Red with five tackles, all the while keeping an eye on dual-threat quarterback AJ Bianco.

“We knew he wanted to run. All the games they were doing good, (Bianco) ran with the ball. But we weren’t keying on him. We were more focused with sure tackling on their slots. Everyone knows they have shifty slot receivers,” Lefau said.

Lefau was one of five players who transferred to Sammamish (Wash.) for the 2020 season while Hawaii postponed, then later canceled, football season. When Kahuku’s exported talent returned, they made a pact to stay through thick and thin for the ’21 season, which turned out to be a perfect 10-0 for Kahuku and Lefau, who wears No. 10.

“It’s been a blessing. The saying hard work pays off, that’s what I live by. I try to work hard each and every day and accomplish my goals that I set out for from day one. Not to win personal awards, but more team awards, winning OIAs, going undefeated and winning states. Doing whatever it takes,” the 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior said.

Lefau’s versatility and explosiveness have drawn scholarship offers from 17 FBS programs. From Hawaii to Michigan to Oklahoma, Lefau is a wanted man.

He was one of the X-factors for Kahuku, along with linebacker/defensive end Leonard Ah You, as a defender who could cover deep, stop the run, come up with turnovers and force giveaways with his pass rush.

Mililani lost twice to Kahuku during the OIA Open Division season, giving coach Rod York opportunities to study Lefau and his teammates.

“I compare him to (former Kahuku linebacker) Miki Ah You. Literally sideline to sideline and athletic. He’s just scary, man. We had a lot of plays that should’ve gone for more yards, but No. 10 and a whole bunch of guys were there,” York said. “Lefau is a Ray Lewis. He also reminds me of Darius (Muasau) because of the speed, athletic ability, and they’re not big dudes, but they’re track stars on the football field. He’s going to the NFL just like Darius. Stay healthy and go where they can fit.”

Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho never hesitated to utilize Lefau on offense. Lefau’s skill set as a receiver were on display when Kahuku’s Rebel Squad played in three Pylon tournaments during the offseason, winning a national title at The Mecca in Mesquite, Ariz.

“That guy is just flat-out smooth. He just plays with such great poise, you don’t think he can hit as hard or run as fast as he does,” Carvalho said. “It seems effortless.”

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Tevarua Tafiti | Punahou | 6-3 | 225 | 12

>> DL | Kaeo Akana | Roosevelt | 6-3 | 215 | 12

>> DL | Joshua Sagapolutele | Saint Louis | 5-11 | 230 | 11

>> DL | Iosefa Tapeni | Kapolei | 6-3 | 288 | 11

>> LB | Liona Lefau | Kahuku | 6-1 | 210 | 11

>> LB | Leonard Ah You | Kahuku | 6-3 | 195 | 11

>> LB | Iona Purcell | Saint Louis | 6-0 | 220 | 11

>> DB | Brock Fonoimoana | Kahuku | 6-2 | 190 | 11

>> DB | Kona Moore | Saint Louis | 6-1 | 180 | 12

>> DB | Evan Rau | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 175 | 12

>> DB | Malosi Lefau | Kahuku | 5-7 | 175 | 12

>> U | Solomone Malafu | Kapaa | 6-1 | 225 | 11

>> P | Mason Mizuta | ‘Iolani | 6-0 | 165 | 12

>> RET | Kainoa Carvalho | Kahuku | 5-7 | 160 | 11

Defensive Player of the Year: Liona Lefau, Kahuku

