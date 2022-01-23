Saint Louis’ AJ Bianco, Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti reliable assets in all-ILH Open Division

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Crusaders’ senior quarterback was robbed of his junior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t play much as a sophomore with then-All-State Offensive Player of the Year Jayden de Laura at the controls of the offense. Read more

When Saint Louis’ back was against the wall, quarterback AJ Bianco proved just how good he can be.

But after a second straight loss to Kamehameha in mid-October dropped the five-time defending ILH champions to 3-3, Bianco went on the best run of any offensive player this season.

Over the next three games, the ILH Open Division Offensive Player of the Year completed 52 of 60 passing attempts for 972 yards and six touchdowns with only one pick. He also rushed for 229 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to three straight wins for a sixth consecutive league crown.

The six-week layoff before the state tournament made things difficult on the Crusaders, but Bianco’s performances in those three must-win games over ILH foes made the choice for Offensive Player of the Year an easy one.

Punahou played just five games this season, but the value of Defensive Player of the Year Tevarua Tafiti was most evident in the one game he didn’t play.

An injury kept him out of the ILH playoff game against Saint Louis, and just two weeks after a narrow 27-21 loss, the Buffanblu were beaten easily without their Stanford-bound star on defense, 35-0.

Eight of the 11 position players on offense named to the first team hail from Saint Louis, showing Coach of the Year Ron Lee’s run-and-shoot offense is still as good as any out there.

ILH OPEN DIVISION

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Jonah Savaiinaea | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 345 | 12

>> OL | Ethan Spencer | Saint Louis | 6-2 | 275 | 12

>> OL | Marques Hickson | Kamehameha | 6-3 | 340 | 12

>> OL | Hiapo Kaapana | Kamehameha | 5-8 | 225 | 12

>> OL | Laakea Kapoi | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 295 | 12

>> RB | Noah Bartley | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 185 | 12

>> RB | Keola Apduhan | Saint Louis | 5-5 | 165 | 10

>> REC | Trech Kekahuna | Saint Louis | 5-9 | 180 | 11

>> REC | Jaysen Peters-de Laura | Saint Louis | 5-10 | 180 | 11

>> REC | Mason Muaau | Saint Louis | 6-5 | 200 | 11

>> QB | AJ Bianco | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 220 | 12

>> U | Astin Hange | Punahou | 5-9 | 160 | 10

>> K | Lason Napuunoa | Saint Louis | 5-6 | 160 | 12

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Tevarua Tafiti | Punahou | 6-3 | 225 | 12

>> DL | Joshua Sagapolutele | Saint Louis | 5-11 | 230 | 11

>> DL | Micah Kaonohi-Kaihenui | Kamehameha | 6-0 | 235 | 12

>> DL | Makoa Kupahu | Kamehameha | 6-3 | 275 | 12

>> LB | Iona Purcell | Saint Louis | 6-0 | 220 | 11

>> LB | Dylan Palama | Kamehameha | 5-11 | 200 | 12

>> LB | Alika Cavaco-Amoy | Punahou | 6-0 | 215 | 10

>> DB | Kona Moore | Saint Louis | 6-1 | 180 | 12

>> DB | Evan Rau | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 175 | 12

>> DB | Kawai Kalaukoa | Saint Louis | 5-8 | 152 | 12

>> DB | Reyn Asato | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 175 | 12

>> U | Julian Savaiinaea | Saint Louis | 6-3 | 230 | 11

>> P | Ray Seabury| Saint Louis | 5-8 | 172 | 12

>> RET | Trech Kekahuna | Saint Louis | 5-9 | 180 | 11

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Iapani Laloulu | Saint Louis | 6-2 | 358 | 11

>> OL | Teancum Moeai | Punahou | 6-0 | 270 | 11

>> OL | Akamu Moeava | Punahou | 5-11 | 250 | 12

>> OL | Dacoda Brown | Saint Louis | 6-2 | 295 | 12

>> OL | Scott Dikilato | Kamehameha | 6-2 | 250 | 11

>> RB | Mana Catrett | Saint Louis | 5-9 | 230 | 12

>> RB | Micah Mahiai | Kamehameha | 6-0 | 195 | 12

>> REC | Noah Macapulay | Punahou | 5-5 | 140 | 10

>> REC | Devon Tauaefa | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 215 | 12

>> REC | Raiden Morris | Kamehameha | 5-8 | 156 | 10

>> QB | Kealii Ah Yat | Kamehameha | 6-1 | 180 | 11

>> U | Blaze Kamoku | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 170 | 12

>> K | Jordan Kapisi | Punahou | 6-0 | 190 | 11

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Faifua Ioane | Punahou | 5-10 | 310 | 10

>> DL | Vincent Tautua | Saint Louis | 6-3 | 220 | 9

>> DL | Luke Kaleiwahea | Kamehameha |6-0 | 195 | 12

>> DL | Kielan Siamani | Punahou | 6-3 | 225 | 11

>> LB | Brennan Dupio | Kamehameha | 5-6 | 165 | 11

>> LB | Noah Wily | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 225 | 10

>> LB | Kahiau Correa | Saint Louis | 6-1 | 185 | 10

>> DB | Hunter Kaulana Ah Loo | Kamehameha | 5-8 | 170 | 12

>> DB | William Straton | Punahou | 6-0 | 185 | 12

>> DB | Terahiti Wolfe | Punahou | 5-10 | 180 | 10

>> DB | Agenhart Ellis | Punahou | 5-11 | 160 | 10

>> U | Blaze Holani | Saint Louis | 6-0 | 205 | 12

>> P | Winston Freitas | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 200 | 12

>> RET | Astin Hange | Punahou | 5-9 | 160 | 10

