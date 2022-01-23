Fun facts about the 14 players on Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Offense team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

TAVO MOTUAPUAKA

>> Fun facts: Sione Tavo is named after his uncle, a former Tonga rugby star. … Tavo likes to play guitar and sing. Mililani coach Rod York calls Tavo the “Tongan Elvis.” … Tavo’s favorite movies are “When the Game Stands Tall,” “McFarland, USA,” and “The Lion King” (original). … He also enjoys visiting his grandfather, Tony Alvarez, a retired Navy chef who sometimes makes prime rib.

JONAH SAVAIINAEA

>> Fun facts: Jonah’s favorite food is Auntie Ramona Tauai’s meatloaf. … He enjoys watching NBA2K and Madden on YouTube. … Jonah also enjoys playing worship and gospel songs on guitar and piano.

LAAKEA KAPOI

>> Fun facts: Laakea signed with San Diego State. Brother Micah played at Wisconsin and Alema played at Hawaii. … La‘akea’s favorite TV shows are “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order” and “Vikings” and his favorite movie is “The Blind Side.” His favorite flavors of Pop-Tarts are blueberry and s’mores.

KAWIKA ROGERS

>> Fun facts: Kawika’s favorite movies are “Back to the Future,” “Transformers” and “Ninja Turtles” … If he could go back in time, “I would go back to when I could have my grandma back. I was always so mean to her and would never listen to her. If I could have her back, I would change everything.”

SIONE HEIMULI

>> Fun facts: Sione’s favorite movie is the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. … Sione’s favorite music artists are Macklemore, Gwen Stefani and Sione Koula. His hidden talent: whistling. “I’m pretty good at it.” … Sione’s favorite snacks are musubi and taquitos from 7-Eleven.

NOAH BARTLEY

>> Fun facts: Noah learned to cook during the pandemic: pastele stew, palusami, shoyu chicken and spare ribs. His favorite food is fried chicken made by his dad, Savili. His favorite dessert is fa‘ausi: taro caramelized in brown sugar and coconut milk. … Noah’s favorite movie is “Remember the Titans.”

BRODY BANTOLINA

>> Fun facts: Brody enjoys going to the beach and fishing with friends. … He likes to play Call of Duty and Fortnite. … Brody has a 3.5 GPA and his favorite class is ceramics. His favorite creation is a circular chips-and-dip bowl-in-a-bowl.

KAINOA CARVALHO

>> Fun facts: Kainoa likes to draw smiley faces on his arms for game days. … Kainoa’s favorite movies are all of the Rocky/Creed series. … Kainoa has a 4.0 grade-point average. … His favorite food is mom Yuri’s katsu or oyako donburi. … Kainoa’s favorite toy is a kendama. … His favorite class is agriculture. “We have a lo‘i patch and grow kalo. We also have green onions and starfruit.”

TRECH KEKAHUNA

>> Fun facts: Trech’s favorite foods are his mom’s homemade musubi, sweet tea and Reece’s peanut butter cups. His favorite music artists are NBA YoungBoy, NoCap and Rod Wave. … He learned to paint portraits and landscapes during the pandemic. He taught himself, and also “watched some videos.” … Trech loves working out. His max bench press is 315 pounds, max squat is 455.

KEALOHA KAIO

>> Fun facts: Daniel, who goes by Kealoha, considers himself the king of the board game Sequence at Kahuku High School. … His favorite food, snack and drink are spaghetti, Funyuns and Gatorade.

AJ BIANCO

>> Fun facts: AJ has a 4.0 grade-point average. His favorite class is history. … His favorite music artists are Drake, Lil Baby and NoCap. AJ’s favorite shows are “Outer Banks,” “All-American” and “Money Heist.” … His favorite restaurants are Kats Sushi and Raising Cane’s. He learned to cook during the pandemic. “My favorites to cook are steak and pasta. My mom taught me.” AJ’s hidden talent: “Lockdown corner in the red zone.”

KAMAKANA MAHIKO

>> Fun facts: Kamakana loves to golf. … If he could access a time machine, Kamakana would go to Japan in the year 2500.

LASON NAPUUNOA

>> Fun facts: Time machine: Lason would go back to April 2021, to draft “a better QB for the Denver Broncos.” … Lason’s favorite music artists are Kolohe Kai, Kanakamon and Three Houses Down. His GPA is 3.7 and his favorite class is Hawaiian language with Kumu Kaipo Leopoldino. … One of Lason’s non-football life skills is building computers.

COACH STERLING CARVALHO

>> Fun facts: >> Coach Carvalho grew up in Lihue. Playing for the Lihue Dolphins Pop Warner team, he and twin brother Stewart filled their pockets with fishing line weights to make the minimum weight.

