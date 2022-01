Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The day finally came. It just happened to be in the 21st century rather than the 20th.

Kahuku wins a state football championship with a passing offense. The smashmouth, ground-and-pound game is still alive and well, but the pinpoint passing and exquisite dynamics of Kahuku’s four-wide attack stunned a statewide audience in 2021.

It was a dream come true for Sterling Carvalho, the Star-Advertiser All-State Coach of the Year. Kahuku’s perfect 10-0 season came on the heels of a big makeover in its offensive system, blending a wide-open offense with its old-school smashmouth game and a brilliant defense stocked with speed, physicality and high football IQ. Kahuku’s 49-14 win over ILH champion Saint Louis left no doubt that a new era of football has arrived on the North Shore.

Kahuku Red Raiders head coach Sterling Carvalho is drenched after players dumped water on him to celebrate winning the Open Division State Championship game against the Saint Louis Crusaders at Edward Skippa Diaz Stadium, Farrington High School.

“I’m humbled and blessed, but it wouldn’t have happened without the players we had this year. It’s not ‘coach of the year,’ but team of the year. That’s how I see it. It’s what we all did collectively, from the coaches to my players, it was a team effort,” Carvalho said.

The longtime assistant coach — he joined the staff in 2006 under Reggie Torres — became head coach in 2018. At that point, Kahuku was still primarily a run-heavy team, winning games and competing for titles.

But the previous state title was in ’15, and six years later, with a balanced attack, names like Kainoa Carvalho, Daniel Kealoha Kaio and Jason Mariteragi are part of a new legacy in Big Red country. The aerial game is here to stay.

Carvalho’s ability to convert the non-believers into fans of a fresh, Big Red version of the run-and-shoot was about timing — and necessity.

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting every community, some of Hawaii’s best talent opted to transfer away rather than wait out a postponed season. Coach Carvalho’s plan to install and consistently operate a four-wide offense was put on the shelf. His nephew, Kainoa Carvalho, and Kaio played the ’20 season in Utah. If need be, they would have stayed and played there again in the fall of ’21.

Defensive standouts Liona Lefau and Leonard Ah You were among the players who made the most of dire circumstances. They were part of the group of five Kahuku players who played the ’20 season at Sammamish (Wash.) high school, a 2A football program.

Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho talks to his team during an interleague scrimmage between Kamehameha of the ILH and Kahuku of the OIA at Farrington High School.



It was not the way coach Carvalho envisioned bringing new life to the program. He knew then that another postponed/canceled season would be extremely difficult to overcome. Even if the ’21 season was played in full, would the pass catchers and quarterbacks want to play in the traditional ground-and-pound offense?

“Not really. To be honest, I don’t think so,” coach Carvalho said. “All the stars aligned. We had the desire and we had the athletes to do what we did this year. To pass the ball, if you don’t have the athletes to do it, you won’t be successful.”

Not only did most of Kahuku’s talent remain, the future has a different scope.

“It’s to the point where we’re hoping we don’t lose anybody and people want to stay home, play any position they want,” coach Carvalho said. “People used to stay home to play defense, but now with our wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks, we can put up the same or better numbers.”

Quarterbacks Mariteragi and Waika Crawford learned the system and never stopped getting reps through the offseason.

“Between the two of them we had more than 30 touchdowns. We led the state, and now we know we can compete against the best,” Carvalho said.

With Kainoa Carvalho, Kaio, Lefau, Ah You and nearly all of the contingent back in the fold for the 2021 offseason, there was work to be done. It began with the staff.

“There was no resistance. My O-line coach is Tala Esera, who played with Colt Brennan. He was like, ‘Finally, let’s do it.’ He’s a pass pro technician. It’s good that we had the buy-in. All my coaches now are on the young side and they believe in the evolution of the game, so we had no resistance,” he said. “That’s why we made that big push for Pylon.”

Three tournaments, three titles, including the Pylon national crown in Mesquite, Ariz.

“It wasn’t until we won the Mecca that we realized we have something special. Every team we played was an all-star team. We were literally one of the only teams with everybody from one high school. There were teams from California with kids from 10 or 12 schools,” coach Carvalho said. “I drove back to Utah, five-hour ride. It dawned on me we can run and pass, It’s a new dawn for Kahuku football. We could play with the best in the country with the system we had in place. Everything started to click right away.”

Though a long, epic year ended with a state title. 2022 already has new highlights around the corner. Sterling and Kali Carvalho flew to Utah earlier in the week. They are preparing to adopt a baby. That will add up to three daughters in their household.

“I like it. I get boys all year long, all day long and, honestly, I’m a daddy’s girl,” Carvalho said. “They can get away with anything with me.”

ALL-STATE

>> Offensive Player of the Year: Kainoa Carvalho, Kahuku

>> Defensive Player of the Year: Liona Lefau, Kahuku

>> Coach of the Year: Sterling Carvalho, Kahuku

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Tavo Motuapuaka | Mililani | 6-3 | 270 | 12

>> OL | Jonah Savaiinaea | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 345 | 12

>> OL | Laakea Kapoi | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 295 | 12

>> OL | Kawika Rogers | Kapaa | 6-6 | 300 | 12

>> OL | Sione Heimuli | Kahuku | 6-4 | 370 | 12

>> RB | Noah Bartley | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 185 | 12

>> RB | Brody Bantolina | ‘Iolani | 5-8 | 160 | 12

>> REC | Kainoa Carvalho | Kahuku | 5-7 | 160 | 11

>> REC | Trech Kekahuna | Saint Louis | 5-9 | 180 | 11

>> REC | Kealoha Kaio | Kahuku | 6-0 | 185 | 12

>> QB | AJ Bianco | Saint Louis | 6-4 | 220 | 12

>> U | Kamakana Mahiko | Kaiser | 5-11 | 160 | 12

>> K | Lason Napuunoa | Saint Louis | 5-6 | 160 | 12

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Tevarua Tafiti | Punahou | 6-3 | 225 | 12

>> DL | Kaeo Akana | Roosevelt | 6-3 | 215 | 12

>> DL | Joshua Sagapolutele | Saint Louis | 5-11 | 230 | 11

>> DL | Iosefa Tapeni | Kapolei | 6-3 | 288 | 11

>> LB | Liona Lefau | Kahuku | 6-1 | 210 | 11

>> LB | Leonard Ah You | Kahuku | 6-3 | 195 | 11

>> LB | Iona Purcell | Saint Louis | 6-0 | 220 | 11

>>DB | Brock Fonoimoana | Kahuku | 6-2 | 190 | 11

>> DB | Kona Moore | Saint Louis | 6-1 | 180 | 12

>> DB | Evan Rau | Kamehameha | 5-9 | 175 | 12

>> DB | Malosi Lefau | Kahuku | 5-7 | 175 | 12

>> U | Solomone Malafu | Kapaa | 6-1 | 225 | 11

>> P | Mason Mizuta | ‘Iolani | 6-0 | 165 | 12

>> RET | Kainoa Carvalho | Kahuku | 5-7 | 160 | 11

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Ethan Spencer | Saint Louis | 6-2 | 275 | 12

>> OL | Judah Kaio | Kahuku | 6-2 | 280 | 12

>> OL | Raynne Passi | ‘Iolani | 5-11 | 225 | 12

>> OL | Iapani Laloulu | Saint Louis | 6-2 | 358 | 11

>> OL | Brayden Mailo | Kahuku | 6-1 | 330 | 11

>> RB | Nehemiah Timoteo | Mililani | 5-11 | 200 | 12

>> RB | Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala | Waianae | 5-10 | 230 | 12

>> REC | Jaysen Peters-de Laura | Saint Louis | 5-10 | 180 | 11

>> REC | Jayce Bareng | Moanalua | 5-6 | 140 | 9

>> REC | Kainoa (Kahoa) Abreu | KS-Maui | 6-2 | 180 | 10

>> QB | Jason Mariteragi | Kahuku | 5-11 | 170 | 12

>> U | Kale Spencer | KS-Maui | 6-4 | 225 | 12

>> K | Kainoa Carvalho | Kahuku | 5-7 | 160 | 11

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Michael Agasiva | Mililani | 6-1 | 240 | 12

>> DL | Donaveyn Atuaia | Kahuku | 6-0 | 255 | 12

>> DL | Blazen Lono-Wong | Kailua | 6-5 | 240 | 12

>> DL | Vincent Tautua | Saint Louis | 6-3 | 220 | 9

>> LB | Kruze Keanu | Kahuku | 5-11 | 195 | 12

>> LB | Kamaehu Roman | Mililani | 6-0 | 200 | 10

>> LB | Diego Betancourt | Campbell | 6-2 | 185 | 12

>> DB | Gavin Hunter | Mililani | 6-1 | 190 | 11

>> DB | Chansen Garcia | Kahuku | 5-8 | 162 | 11

>> DB | Bishop Foumai | Aiea | 5-6 | 140 | 11

>> DB | Makanalea Meyer | Mililani | 6-0 | 200 | 12

>> U | Keenan McCaddy | Moanalua | 6-4 | 175 | 12

>> P | Semeri Ulufale Jr. | Mililani | 6-1 | 230 | 12

>> RET | Trech Kekahuna | Saint Louis | 5-9 | 180 | 11

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> OL | Iosefa Tapeni | Kapolei | 6-3 | 288 | 11

>> OL | Koliniasi Latu | Lahainaluna | 5-9 | 265 | 12

>> OL | Teancum Moeai | Punahou | 6-0 | 270 | 11

>> OL | Marques Hickson | Kamehameha | 6-3 | 340 | 12

>> OL | Hiapo Kaapana | Kamehameha | 5-6 | 220 | 12

>> RB | Kana Loa Kaluna | Kahuku | 5-11 | 200 | 12

>> RB | Kawelu Kaiawe | Konawaena | 6-0 | 175 | 11

>> REC | Jayden Chanel | Aiea | 6-2 | 180 | 10

>> REC | Joshua Gleason | Pearl City | 6-1 | 160 | 12

>> REC | Mason Muaau | Saint Louis | 6-5 | 200 | 11

>> QB | Emana Tarape | Mililani | 6-0 | 180 | 11

>> U | Ian-Jay Cabanilla | Lahainaluna | 5-7 | 155 | 11

>> K | Allison Chang | ‘Iolani | 5-5 | 145 | 11

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

POS. | NAME | SCHOOL | HT. | WT. | CL.

>> DL | Logan Rouse | Aiea | 6-5 | 210 | 11

>> DL | Blaze Sumiye | Moanalua | 5-9 | 190 | 12

>> DL | Lance Morikawa | Lahainaluna | 5-10 | 200 | 11

>> DL | Isaiah Tuliloa | Kahuku | 6-2 | 205 | 12

>> LB | Dylan Palama | Kamehameha | 5-11 | 200 | 12

>> LB | Kaymen Tago-Sue | Mililani | 5-11 | 200 | 12

>> LB | Stirling Sakashita | ‘Iolani | 5-10 | 165 | 12

>> DB | Aiden Manutai | Mililani | 6-1 | 180 | 9

>> DB | Horyzen Farley | Kahuku | 5-11 | 195 | 12

>> DB | Hunter Kaulana Ah Loo | Kamehameha | 5-8 | 170 | 12

>> DB | Seau Maiava | Kahuku | 6-0 | 200 | 12

>> U | Gavin Hunter | Mililani | 6-1 | 190 | 11

>>P | Ray Seabury | Saint Louis | 5-8 | 172 | 12

>> RET | Coby Tanioka | Castle | 5-7 | 140 | 11

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

Offensive line

• Akamu Moeava, Punahou

• Denzel Unutoa, Kamehameha

• Roebeck Rupp, Kahuku

• Moeva Pine, Mililani

• Dylan Letisi, Hilo

• Preston Taumua, Aiea

• Kawika Hallums, Punahou

• Tuineau Muti, Punahou

• Max Rouse, Aiea

• Jabez Aloalii-Maanaima, Radford

• Lono Aki, Kapaa

• Valeliano Tovi, Mililani

• Koa Kanakaole, Kapaa

• Tristan Kim, ‘Iolani

Running back

• McKay Pali, KS-Maui

• Kamaka Lale-Saole, Aiea

• Christian Payton, Radford

• Kaulana Tihada, Lahainaluna

Receiver

• Pookela Aiu, KS-Maui

• Astin Hange, Punahou

• Kache Kaio, Saint Louis I-AA

• Onosai Salanoa, Saint Louis I-AA

• Kamaehu Makanui, Konawaena

• Jack Carlson, Radford

• Geronimo Ulgaran, Aiea

• Justin Kanekoa, Kaiser

• Tristan Martinez, ‘Iolani

• Kai Preusser, ‘Iolani

Quarterback

• Makana Kamaka-Brayce, KS-Maui

• Eziekiel Olie, Aiea

• Easton Yoshino, Kaiser

• Taylor Malloe, Moanalua

Kicker

• Anatello Flores, Lahainaluna

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

Defensive line

• Sepuloni Tafea, Kapaa

• Koli Latu, Lahainaluna

• Haaheo Dela Cruz, ‘Iolani

• Tysen Kaniaupio, Hilo

• Will Kulihaapai-Alovao, Kapaa

• Sila Unutoa, Aiea

• Zion Tootoo, Kapaa

• Braeden Samura, Hawaii Prep

• Luke Kaleiwahea, Kamehameha

• Ryan Bethke, Kaiser

• Julian Savaiinaea, Saint Louis

• Semeri Ulufale Jr., Mililani

• Keawe Kane-Keahi, Lahainaluna

Linebacker

• Noah Wily, Saint Louis

• Brennan Dupio, Kamehameha

• Ryan Tsuruda, ‘Iolani

• Connor Payomo, Kapaa

• Blaze Holani, Saint Louis

• Thiessen Wright, Aiea

• Taye Debina, Kaiser

• Ruben Chavez, Moanalua

• Mesi Maae, Moanalua

• Chayson Lopez, Aiea

• Kamuela Gaughen, Hawaii Prep

• Alika Cavaco-Amoy, Punahou

• Syracuse Kahakai, Farrington

• Bronson Pakele, Castle

• Jacob Gaudi, ‘Iolani

• Tain Lawson, Haw. Prep

• Kamalei Cua, KS-Maui

• Kainoa Monkres, KS-Maui

• Hopo Aholelei, Kaiser

• Kuahiwi Cummings, Kaiser

• Anthony Torres, Konawaena

• Keawe Navas Loa, Konawaena

• Anatello Flores, Lahainaluna

Defensive back

• Asher Matsui, ‘Iolani

• Kaonohi Casco, Lahainaluna

• Bronson Morioka, ‘Iolani

• Kela Moore, Campbell

• Mason Mizuta, ‘Iolani

• Reyn Asato, Kamehameha

• Chandler Pilanca, Mililani

• Dominic Tisalona, Moanalua

• Christian Clarion, Lahainaluna

• Romeo Simpson, Aiea

• Koa Akui, Hilo

Punter

• Noa Gordon, Lahainaluna

Utility

• Ezra Laga, Baldwin

• Sione Taufa, Kaimuki

• Josh Arcayena, Pac-Five

• Kala Estacado-Matthews, Castle

• Blare Sylva-Viela, Lahainaluna

• Noah Arase, Lahainaluna

Returner

• Brock Fonoimoana, Kahuku

