Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A look at the 14 winners of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Defense. Read more

TEVARUA TAFITI

>> Fun facts: Tevarua’s first scholarship offer arrived during his sophomore year. He had more than 20 offers before signing with Stanford. … His biggest fan might be Winona Lee, his grandmother. “My grandma tells me things about school, politics and everything. She makes the best prime rib.”

KAEO AKANA

>> Fun facts: Kaeo would like to take his family to visit Japan one day. … Kaeo’s favorite class is building and construction. … His favorite show is “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix.

JOSHUA SAGAPOLUTELE

>> Fun facts: Joshua wears the same number (90) as his older brother Anthony, a former Crusader. … Joshua’s favorite movies are “The Waterboy,” “The Benchwarmers” and “John Wick.” … His favorite class and teacher are world history with Mr. Ethan Oki.

IOSEFA TAPENI

>> Fun facts: Iosefa enjoys singing songs by Mariah Carey and The Green. … His favorite class is marine science and his favorite teacher was Mr. Dean Sugiyama at Ewa Elementary School. … Iosefa’s favorite food is chicken katsu from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Kapolei. … Iosefa’s favorite show is “Black Clover,” an anime series.

LIONA LEFAU

>> Fun facts: Liona’s favorite food is meat jun from Soon’s Kal Bi BBQ. … Liona loves to eat kalbi from The Bald Guy’s food truck in Kahuku. … He enjoys eating curry roti from Sam’s Store in his Laie neighborhood.

LEONARD AH YOU

>> Fun facts: Leonard is a YouTuber. His channel is “DubStreetBoyz”. … He says of his hidden talent: “I am an amazing 3-point shooter.” … For basketball, Leonard wraps his forearms with black electrical tape and wears knee-high red socks — the same attire he wears for football. … Leonard’s favorite snacks are li hing mui seeds, popcorn mochi crunch, plain M&Ms and grape Powerade.

IONA PURCELL

>> Fun facts: Iona’s favorite movies are “I am Legend,” “Three Wise Cousins” and “Ride Along.”… His favorite foods are loco moco, blue Powerade and Goldfish crackers. … Iona’s favorite teachers are Mrs. Shigeta from Saint Louis middle school and Mrs. Perez from the high school. “I love all my Saint Louis high school teachers, too.”

BROCK FONOIMOANA

>> Fun facts: Brock’s favorite movie is “The Notebook.” … He has a 3.8 grade-point average. … Brock’s favorite foods are Ferrero Rocher chocolates, kulolo and ice cream, and Popeye’s fried chicken.

KONA MOORE

>> Fun facts: Before attending Saint Louis, Kona’s primary sport was baseball. … His favorite activity is to travel around Oahu with his family. … His favorite movie is “The Benchwarmers” and his favorite music artists are Lil Baby, Chris Brown and Roddy Rich. … His favorite meal is ribeye steak made by his dad, Kama Moore.

EVAN RAU

>> Fun facts: Evan’s favorite movies are “Top Gun,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Memphis Belle.” … His favorite class is AP Calculus. He has a 3.9 grade-point average. … Evan’s new life skill during the pandemic: “I learned computer coding in C++.” He is also good at solving a Rubik’s cube.

MALOSI LEFAU

>> Fun facts: Malosi’s GPA is 4.2. “All my classes are my favorite class. They all have something I can learn.” His hidden talent: He enjoys playing ukulele and guitar. … Time machine: “I would visit myself as a little kid and let him know to keep on working, the path is already paved. You just got to walk through it.”

SOLOMONE MALAFU

>> Fun facts: Solomone’s favorite athlete is Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I like his mindset. He said, ‘When you focus on the moment or present, that’s being humble.’ Where I come from being humble is key to success.” … Solomone has a 3.6 GPA. … His favorite dish is mom’s lu sipi. “It’s basically palusami with lamb.”

MASON MIZUTA

>> Fun facts: Mason was also a stellar defensive back for the Division I state champion Raiders. … His favorite movie is “The Longest Yard.” … Time machine: Mason would go back to 1990 and watch his father play for ‘Iolani.

KAINOA CARVALHO

>> Fun facts: Family and friends know him as “Kaikai.” … Kainoa was raised in Utah until third grade, and played one season at Skyridge (2020) while Hawaii canceled prep football. His new life skill: driving. He just got his license. Kainoa’s favorite music artists include Fiji, Bruno Mars and Drake.

His favorite plate lunch is the BBQ mix plate from L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in Laie.

Related stories

>> No ’backer was better than Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, the All-State Defensive Player of the Year

>> Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho made all the right moves to earn All-State Offensive Player of the Year

>> Fun facts about the 14 players on the Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Defense team

>> Fun facts about the 14 players on Star-Advertiser All-State 2021 Offense team

>> Coach of the Year Sterling Carvalho molded talent into a state title for Kahuku

>> Saint Louis’ AJ Bianco, Punahou’s Tevarua Tafiti reliable assets in all-ILH Open Division

>> ‘Iolani enjoyed sweeping success in all-ILH Division I/Division II

>> Kahuku was strong across the board in all-OIA Open Division

>> Roosevelt’s Kaeo Akana wins in runaway, Moanalua’s Jayce Bareng in close voting in all-OIA Division I

>> Record-breakers lead way in all-OIA Division II