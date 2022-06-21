comscore Celia again a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Celia again a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER Tropical Storm’ Celia’s 5-day forecast as of this morning.

    NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

    Tropical Storm’ Celia’s 5-day forecast as of this morning.

MEXICO CITY >> Celia regained tropical storm force off southern Mexico’s Pacific coast today and forecasters said it was likely to eventually become a hurricane, though it appears to be headed out to sea, away from land.

Celia first hit tropical storm force on Friday while off of Central America, but soon faded back into a tropical depression.

The U.S. National Hurricane center said Celia’s maximum sustained winds were back up to 40 mph today when it was centered about 365 miles south of Acapulco, Mexico. It was headed west at 12 mph.

It was projected to grow to hurricane force on Thursday before moving over colder waters and weakening.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S., Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
Next Story
U.S. pools close, go without lifeguards amid labor shortage

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up