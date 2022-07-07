Firefighters airlift ill hiker, 44, from Diamond Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 44-year-old man from the Diamond Head Crater Trail at about noon today.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 11:52 a.m. for a hiker in distress on the popular trail. Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving at the trailhead at 12:01 p.m.

The man started feeling ill while on the trail, according to the report, and was unable to descend on his own.

After a medical assessment by personnel that ascended the trail by foot, HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the man to a landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park. Care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:31 p.m.

The rescue is very similar to another rescue about a month ago.

On June 10, HFD also received a 911 call at 11:51 a.m. for a hiker feeling ill on the Diamond Head Crater Trail and unable to descend on his own. Five units with 16 personnel also responded to that emergency, which ended with HFD’s Air 1 helicopter airlifting a 79-year-old man to Diamond Head State Monument Park.

HFD recommends that hikers know their physical abilities and limitations and select trails that can be enjoyed safely.