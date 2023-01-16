Editorial | Letters Letter: Eddie Aikau deserves honor of holiday, statue Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The great Eddie Aikau deserves a statue and a holiday commemorating this great Hawaiian man’s accomplishments. Aikau was the first and best lifeguard at Waimea Bay. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The great Eddie Aikau deserves a statue and a holiday commemorating this great Hawaiian man’s accomplishments. Aikau was the first and best lifeguard at Waimea Bay. Aikau saved hundreds upon hundreds of lives and gave them a second chance at life. King Kamehameha killed his own kind and sacrificed them, yet we have a statue and holiday honoring this brutal paganistic man. Aikau is the greatest Hawaiian I know, for he gave hundreds of people a second chance. The “Eddie Would Go” sticker does not do Aikau justice. Eddie Aikau did go. Politicians need to wake up for the great Eddie Aikau and give him a statue and a holiday. Enough said, case closed. Dean Nagasako Kamuela, Hawaii island EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Push for gambling, recreational pot begin again