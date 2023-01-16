Letter: Eddie Aikau deserves honor of holiday, statue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The great Eddie Aikau deserves a statue and a holiday commemorating this great Hawaiian man’s accomplishments. Aikau was the first and best lifeguard at Waimea Bay.

Aikau saved hundreds upon hundreds of lives and gave them a second chance at life. King Kamehameha killed his own kind and sacrificed them, yet we have a statue and holiday honoring this brutal paganistic man.

Aikau is the greatest Hawaiian I know, for he gave hundreds of people a second chance. The “Eddie Would Go” sticker does not do Aikau justice. Eddie Aikau did go. Politicians need to wake up for the great Eddie Aikau and give him a statue and a holiday. Enough said, case closed.

Dean Nagasako

Kamuela, Hawaii island

