Mokuleia Beach diver in critical condition

A diver was taken in critical condition to a hospital after he was found unresponsive near the shoreline at Mokuleia Beach Wednesday, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Bystanders conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the diver, a man in his 50s, before EMS, Ocean Safety and Honolulu firefighters arrived at the beach park at about 12:35 p.m.

Paramedics administered advanced life-saving support to the diver and took him in critical condition to a hospital.