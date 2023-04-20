DOH says stay out of Kailua Bay on Oahu due to high bacteria

The Hawaii Health Department is advising the public to avoid Kailua Bay waters on Oahu due to high bacteria levels.

Officials warn that a sample of the effluent “exceeded permitted fecal indicator bacteria levels.” The public is advised to remain out of affected waters near the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant until further notice.

City officials say a sample of treated effluent taken at the plant on Wednesday morning showed an elevated count of enterococcus, which was higher than the federally permitted daily maximum.

The city continues to collect daily samples, and will provide an update based on the results.

Another high bacteria notification has been issued for Kailua Pier, Station D, on Hawaii island, based on a sample taken Tuesday during routine monitoring. Officials are retesting samples at this site, which has no known source of fecal contamination.

The Health Department has also issued a brown water advisory for the islands of Oahu and Maui, and for the east, west, and south facing shores of Kauai, due to recent heavy rains.